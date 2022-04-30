Granada vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

Granada will look to end their four-game winless run in La Liga when they play host to Celta Vigo at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game off of a 2-0 home defeat against Getafe and will look to return to winning ways.

Granada put on a resilient display last time out, as they held holders Atletico Madrid to an uneventful goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano.

While manager Aitor Karanka will be more than happy with the draw, his team has now failed to win their last four outings, picking up two points from a possible 12. With 30 points from 33 games, Granada are 18th in the La Liga standings, one point off Cadiz just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo were sent crashing back down to earth when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Getafe last time out.

Before that, they ended their four-game winless run, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on April 17. With 39 points from 33 games, Celta Vigo are 12th in the standings, three points off tenth-placed Valencia in the top half of the points table with five games left to play.

Granada vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have been the dominant team in this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

Granada have picked up three wins in this period, while the honours have been shared on seven occasions.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four games against Granda, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in 2019.

Granada have failed to taste victory in their last four league outings, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 3-2 win at Alaves in March.

Celta Vigo head into the weekend on a run of just two wins away from home this year, losing five and picking up two draws from nine outings.

Granada vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Granada have struggled to get going this season and find themselves in a heated race to beat the drop. They face a floundering Celta Vigo side that have won just one of their last six games. The spoils could be shared between both evenly-matched sides.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Celta Vigo.

Granada vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in their last six meetings).

Edited by Bhargav