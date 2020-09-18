Granada vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The new 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Granada host a struggling Deportivo Alaves outfit at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Both sides will look to finish in the top half of the table this season and need to build a string of victories in the upcoming fixtures.

Granada kicked off their La Liga campaign with an excellent victory against Athletic Bilbao and can solidify their position in the upper half of the table with a victory against Alaves. Yangel Herrera and Luis Milla were on target against the Basque side and are likely to feature in the game on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their first La Liga game of the new season last week as a stoppage-time winner from Cristian Tello condemned the away side to a defeat. Alaves gave a good account of themselves against Real Betis and will look for a victory this weekend.

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Granada have a distinct advantage against Deportivo Alaves as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games out of four against the Basque side since the turn of the century. Alaves have managed only a single victory and will look to improve their record on Sunday.

Granada managed a convincing 2-0 victory in their previous La Liga meeting with Deportivo Alaves and will want to ensure that they put in a similar performance in this fixture. Roberto Soldado got on to the scoresheet on the day and has a chance to repeat his heroics this weekend.

Granada form guide in La Liga: W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Roberto Soldado has been excellent for Granada

Granada

Granada have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and have an attacking combination that can trouble any defence in La Liga. The home side put in a convincing performance against Athletic Bilbao and is likely to field the same starting eleven.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alaves rely heavily on Joselu

Deportivo Alaves

Star midfielder Manu Garcia is currently nursing an injury and will be unable to play against Granada on Sunday. Deportivo Alaves will welcome Adrian Marin back into the squad and the wing-back may make a substitute appearance.

Injured: Manu Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier; Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla, Angel Montoro; Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Victor Laguardia, Rodrigo Ely; Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Rodrigo Battaglia, Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Granada vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Granada have built a formidable squad over the past year and are intent on securing a Europa League qualification spot this season. The likes of Roberto Soldado and Darwin Machis are lethal at their best and will play pivotal roles against Deportivo Alaves this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves are known to punch above their weight and will look to improve on their underwhelming performance last season. In Joselu and Lucas Perez, Alaves can be a threat in the final third and may well take a point away from this game.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

