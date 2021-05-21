Granada vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Getafe are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The Madrid-based outfit has managed to avoid relegation this season and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Granada, on the other hand, have slumped after a strong start to their campaign and are currently in 10th place in the league table. The home side suffered a crushing 4-2 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Granada vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Getafe and have won seven matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams. Getafe have managed only three victories against Granada and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Granada. Getafe were not at their best on the day and will need to step up on Sunday.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-L-W

Granada vs Getafe Team News

Granada have a depleted squad

Granada

Neyder Lozano, Victor Diaz, and Luis Milla are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Quini and Domingos Duarte are suspended and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla

Doubtful: Carlos Neva, Jesus Vallejo, Yangel Herrera, Angel Montoro, Kenedy, Maxime Gonalons

Suspended: Quini, Domingos Duarte

Getafe have a good squad

Getafe

Mauro Arambarri and David Timor are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Angel Rodriguez is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Angel Rodriguez

Suspended: Mauro Arambarri, David Timor

Granada vs Getafe Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aaron Escandell; Adrian Marin, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Dimitri Foulquier; Yan Eteki, Domingos Quina; Darwin Machis, Antonio Puertas, Luis Suarez; Roberto Soldado

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Carles Alena, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Granada vs Getafe Prediction

Granada have impressive players in their ranks but a series of defensive lapses over the past few weeks has seen the home side suffer a shocking slump. Diego Martinez's side has suffered four defeats on the trot and has a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe have failed to justify their potential this season and will need to come up with a robust plan for next season. Both teams have several issues to address and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Granada 2-2 Getafe

