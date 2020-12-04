Granada vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada welcome bottom of the table Huesca to the south of Spain for a round 12 La Liga clash at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday.

The Andalusians are level on points with Barcelona in eighth place, while Huesca are yet to win this season, with seven draws and four losses leaving them rock bottom.

Granada were hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League, but came up short as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home.

However, PAOK's loss to Omonia Nicosia meant both Granada and PSV qualified for the knockout stages, with top spot still up for grabs on matchday six.

It was a historic night for the Andalusians, who qualified for the round of 32 in their maiden European adventure.

There were no such historical feats for Huesca, who followed their 1-1 draw away to Osasuna with a 1-0 loss at home to Sevilla.

After both sides spurned presentable chances for most of the game, Youssef En-Nesryi scored in the 83rd minute to condemn Huesca to their 11th game without a win this season.

Granada vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Granada and Huesca have only faced each other four times in the last decade, with both of those fixtures coming in the second division.

Granada have two wins, both coming at home with a 2-0 scoreline. Huesca have one win, which was the last time these two teams met - a 2-1 victory for the team from Aragon in 2018.

Granada form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Huesca form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Granada vs Huesca Team News

Granada

Granada boss Diego Martinez saw most of his side come through the loss against PSV without injury, and had further good news as Kenedy and Victor Diaz are close to being match-fit.

Martinez might opt against rotation as they aim to keep in touch with the European spots, especially with a final matchday six fixture in the UEFA Europa League to come.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Angel Montoro, Fede Vico

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez, Kenedy, Victor Diaz

Suspensions: None

Huesca

Huesca manager Michel has no fresh injuries to deal with, as Antonio Valera and Gaston Silva are out for the long term.

David Ferreiro and Javi Ontiveros are expected to return to the wings as Michel tries to freshen things up.

Injuries: Antonio Valera, Gaston Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Granada vs Huesca Predicted Lineups

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Luis Suarez, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Puertas; Jorge Molina

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Fernandez (GK); Pablo Maffeo, Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Javi Galan; David Ferreiro, Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Javi Ontiveros; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Granada vs Huesca Prediction

Huesca haven't won a game all season and a trip to Granada is perhaps not the likeliest place for that to occur. Even a draw seems a tall order, despite Granada's four losses in their last five matches.

The UEFA Europa League is no longer a distraction and Granada will be keen to keep their La Liga campaign on track, with Jorge Molina and Luis Suarez likely to find the net. Expect a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: Granada 2-0 Huesca