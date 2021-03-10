Granada vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Granada and Molde make their inaugural appearances in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Europe, finishing second to PSV Eindhoven in the group stages. They went on to shock Napoli in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Molde finished second to Arsenal in Group B before stunning Hoffenheim in the round of 32.

Granada haven't had the best preparation for this tie, losing 2-1 away to Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

Earlier, they had defeated lowly Elche 2-1 at home after having beaten Napoli 3-2 on aggregate in Europe. Sandwiched amongst those ties, however, was a demoralizing 2-3 loss to bottom-dwellers Huesca.

Meanwhile, Molde finished a distant second in last year's Eliteserien behind Bodø/Glimt, with the league ending last December.

A couple of friendly wins were all the preparation Molde had for their tie against Hoffenheim. They drew 3-3 at home in the first leg before a shock 2-0 win away.

With Molde's 2021 Eliteserien season set to start on 5 April, they should have plenty of fresh legs going into this match.

Granada vs Molde Head-to-Head

As this is Granada's first season in Europe, these two sides have never faced each other.

Molde are no strangers to Spanish opposition though, having faced them eight times. They have only won once - a 1-0 win at home against Sevilla in the 2015-16 UEFA Europa League season.

That victory was inconsequential, as the Andalusians had won the first leg of their round of 32 tie 3-0.

Granada form in La Liga : L-W-L-L-D

Molde form in all competitions (2021) : W-D-W-W

Granada vs Molde Team News

Granada

Diego Martinez has plenty of problems coming up with the lineup for this game. Yangel Herrera, Angel Montoro and German Sanchez are suspended for the first leg of this tie. In addition, six of their teammates are a yellow card away from suspension.

Quini and Neyder Lozano were not registered in the club's Europa League squad, with the former fit again. The latter remains injured.

Luis Suarez and Luis Milla are also among the walking wounded, with Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis and Jesus Vallejo all in doubt for this game.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Luis Milla, Carlos Neva

Doubtful: Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Jesus Vallejo

Suspended: Yangel Herrera, Angel Montoro, German, Quini (Ineligible)

Molde

Erling Moe has a virtually full complement of players, as Stian Gregersen has returned from suspension. Ola Brynhildsen is the only absentee through injury.

Gregersen should replace Birk Risa in the lineup, which is expected to be mostly the same side that defeated Hoffenheim.

Injured: Ola Brynhildsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Granada vs Molde Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Victor Diaz; Domingos Quina, Yan Brice-Eteki; Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Kenedy; Jorge Molina

Molde Predicted XI (4-4-2) : Andreas Linde (GK); Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Sheriff Sinyan, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Erling Knudtzon, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ellingsen; Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Björn Sigurdason, Eirik Ulland Andersen

Granada vs Molde Prediction

Granada are faltering under the weight of their European campaign, with one win from their last eight La Liga games. Molde are set to be a tricky opponent given their players are well-rested and were quite impressive against Hoffenheim and Arsenal previously.

Diego Martinez still has the quality of Kenedy and Jorge Molina to call on. However, Erling Moe will hope Eirik Ulland Andersen repeats his goalscoring heroics.

We expect a closely-fought contest, with Molde grabbing a crucial away draw.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Molde