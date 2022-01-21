Granada vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Granada take on Osasuna on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Granada are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat against Getafe in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Osasuna are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Granada vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Granada have a good record against Osasuna and have won eight out of 19 matches played between the two sides. Osasuna have managed five victories against Granada and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-W-W

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-D

Granada vs Osasuna Team News

Granada have a point to prove

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Santiago Arias are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ruben Rochina is also struggling with his fitness and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Santiago Arias

Doubtful: Ruben Rochina

Unavailable: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jesus Areso is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Granada this weekend. Unai Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Jesus Areso, Aridane Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Unai Garcia

Granada vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Carlos Neva, Raul Torrente, Victor Diaz, Quini; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Darwin Machis; Jorge Molina, Luis Suarez

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Cote, Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Kike Barja; Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia, Ante Budimir

Granada vs Osasuna Prediction

Granada have endured a slump in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. The hosts have managed only two points in their last three games and will need to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Osasuna also have a few issues to resolve and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Granada 2-2 Osasuna

