Granada vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

UEFA Europa League debutants Granada face off against winners of the 1988 European Cup, PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Thursday night.

The Andalusians sit top of Group E with 10 points from four games, while PSV are in second place with six points.

Granada completed their double over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in the previous matchday, winning 2-1 at home. However, their poor La Liga form continued with a third successive loss against fellow strugglers Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez scored Granada's opener against the run of play but goals from Nolito, Miguel Baeza and Fran Beltran ensured Celta gave new manager Eduardo Coudet a 3-1 win at home.

PSV Eindhoven grabbed a much needed win over PAOK last week, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home. Their good fortune in the Philips Stadion continued, as the Rood-Witten grabbed a 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on the weekend.

Donyell Malen scored the winner in the 78th minute to ensure PSV climbed to third in the Eredivisie table.

Granada vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

As this is Granada's maiden European campaign, the matchday one encounter between the pair was the first time they met, with the Spanish side coming from behind to win 2-1 in Eindhoven.

It was hardly a surprise for PSV, who've only defeated La Liga teams four times in 31 attempts. The Dutch side have never won in Spain.

Granada form guide: W-L-L-W-L

PSV Eindhoven form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Granada vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Granada

Granada boss Diego Martinez has quite a few injury concerns to deal with, as Neyder Lozano, Victor Diaz, Kenedy and Fede Vico are injured and will miss this game.

Having played most of his first-choice XI against Celta on the weekend, Martinez may rotate a few players in his lineup against PSV.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano, Kenedy, Victor Diaz, Fede Vico

Doubtful: Ramon Azeez

Suspensions: None

PSV Eindhoven

Roger Schmidt has no fresh injury concerns to deal with, although he's been dealing with a lengthy injury list for the whole of November.

Mario Gotze is likely to feature from the bench, with Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke currently in favour on the wings.

Injuries: Marco van Ginkel, Erick Gutierrez, Armando Obispo, Maxi Romero, Ryan Thomas, Mohammed Ihattaren

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Granada vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted Lineups

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla; Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Puertas; Luis Suarez

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max; Cody Gakpo, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Noni Madueke; Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

Granada vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Granada have looked slightly off the pace of late, with the Andalusians looking a bit leggy as they deal with their packed fixture list. PSV could capitalize on the tiredness of their opponents, but a first win on Spanish soil still seems out of reach.

That could change if Donyell Malen's goalscoring form continues on Thursday and he is able to trouble the Spanish side.

Luis Suarez has also finally found his goalscoring touch for Granada. This may be a closely-fought contest that ends in a draw.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 PSV Eindhoven.