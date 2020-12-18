Granada vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada are set to play hosts to Real Betis at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Sunday in their next La Liga game.

Granada come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Elche last Sunday at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in their most recent La Liga fixture.

A first-half goal from Colombia international Luis Suarez secured the win for Diego Martinez's Granada.

Real Betis, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Villarreal last Sunday in La Liga at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Spanish centre-back Pau Torres put Villarreal ahead early in the first half, with forward Aitor Ruibal equalizing for Real Betis in the second half.

Granada vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Real Betis have won six games, lost six and drawn four.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from forward Carlos Fernandez and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Roberto Soldado for Granada were cancelled out by goals from midfielder Sergio Canales and winger Cristian Tello for Real Betis.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-D

Granada vs Real Betis Team News

Granada have some injury concerns. They will be without centre-back Jesus Vallejo, winger Fede Vico, veteran midfielder Angel Montoro and Colombian centre-back Neyder Lozano. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Victor Ruiz and and left-back Carlos Neva.

Injured: Angel Montoro, Neyder Lozano, Fede Vico, Jesus Vallejo

Doubtful: Victor Ruiz, Carlos Neva

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini will be without midfielder Victor Camarasa, Spain international Sergio Canales, left-back Alex Moreno and Brazilian centre-back Sidnei, who are all injured.There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Injured: Sidnei, Alex Moreno, Victor Camarasa, Sergio Canales

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo

Suspended: None

Granada vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva, Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, Nehuen Perez, Kenedy, Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Robles, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias, Cristian Tello

Advertisement

Granada vs Real Betis Prediction

Granada sit seventh in the league table, and have some exciting talents at their disposal. Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, has excelled at the club, while the likes of Luis Suarez complement the experience of Roberto Soldado and Maxime Gonalons.

Real Betis can count on France international Nabil Fekir, who has looked good since joining the club. William Carvalho and Emerson have also been vital cogs in their side, although Sergio Canales remains a crucial loss.

Granada are two points ahead of Real Betis with a game in hand. Both sides have some good players in their ranks, and a draw seems like a likely result.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Real Betis

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo to play a key role in Real Madrid's transfer plans - Reports