Granada vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Granada at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Monday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Granada are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis have also failed to meet expectations so far and currently find themselves in 14th place in the league table. The Andalusians troubled Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Granada vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Granada are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven games apiece out of a total of 19 matches played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Betis. Granada gave a good account of themselves on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-D-D

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-D-D

Granada vs Real Betis Team News

Granada need to be at their best on Monday

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yan Eteki has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad against Real Betis this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis have an impressive squad

Real Betis

Diego Lainez is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Youssouf Sabaly and Willian Jose are also carrying knocks and might not be available for selection.

Injured: Diego Lainez

Doubtful: Willian Jose, Youssouf Sabaly

Suspended: None

Granada vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron Escandell; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Victor Diaz; Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Luis Milla; Antonio Puertas, Luis Suarez, Carlos Bacca

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, German Pezzella, Hector Bellerin; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Rodrigo Sanchez, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Granada vs Real Betis Prediction

Granada were impressive in the first half of the 2020-21 La Liga season but were unable to overcome a discernible slump towards the end of their campaign. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and the likes of Carlos Bacca and Monchu will have to play their roles this weekend.

Real Betis have struggled this season and will need to justify their potential this season. Manuel Pellegrini has plenty of quality at his disposal and should be able to lead his side to a victory on Monday.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Real Betis

