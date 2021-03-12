Granada vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Granada host Real Sociedad at the Estadio Nueve Los Carmenes in a round 27 La Liga clash.

The hosts' UEFA Europa League exploits have seen them falter in the league, with Granada sitting in 10th place. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are fifth, 12 points ahead of Granada.

Granada's poor form in La Liga continued against Athletic Bilbao last week, with the Andalusians losing 1-2. However, things are quite different in the UEFA Europa League.

Jorge Molina and Roberto Soldado found the net for Granada in a 2-0 win over Molde in the first leg of their round of 16 tie at home.

Real Sociedad responded to crashing out of the UEFA Europa League courtesy of Manchester United in a strong manner. They held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw before beating Levante 1-0 at home last week.

Granada vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have had the edge over Granada in recent times, winning six of their last 10 games while managing two draws. Both of Granada's wins in that timeframe came away from home.

Indeed, the Andalusian side have a terrible home record against Sociedad, losing their three most recent games at Los Carmenes. They last defeated the Basque side in the 2011-12 season. Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier this season.

Granada form in La Liga : L-W-L-L-D

Real Sociedad form in La Liga : W-D-W-W-W

Granada vs Real Sociedad Team News

Granada

Diego Martinez was relieved to have seen his side come through unscathed against Molde, as he has an extended injury list. Angel Montoro is still recovering from a knock and is a doubt along with fellow forward Darwin Machis.

Yangel Herrera and German Sanchez served their Europa League suspensions and should feature from the off as Martinez rotates his fatigued lineup.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Alberto Soro, Luis Suarez, Carlos Neva

Doubtful: Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Imanol Aguacil continues without Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya. However, Joseba Zaldua may have a minor chance of being fit for this game. Nacho Monreal and Aritz Elustondo are doubts for this game, which should see Aihen Munoz and Igor Zubeldia continue in their stead.

Asier Illarramendi is back fit and could take Martin Zubimendi's place in midfield alongside Mikel Merino.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya

Doubtful: Joseba Zaldua, Nacho Monreal, Aritz Elustondo

Suspended: None

Granada vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) : Rui Silva (GK); Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, German Sanchez, Quini; Domingos Quina, Yangel Herrera; Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro (GK); Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz; David Silva, Asier Illaramendi, Mikel Merino; Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Granada vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Granada's focus on the UEFA Europa League may mean the best the home side can hope for is a draw. They also have a poor home form against Real Sociedad.

David Silva and Mikel Oyarzabal should give Granada's tired defense the runaround and we expect the Basque side to win this comfortably.

Prediction: Granada 1-3 Real Sociedad