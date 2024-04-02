Granada vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

Granada will welcome Valencia to the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in La Liga action on Thursday.

The hosts have endured a 10-game winless run in La Liga, suffering four consecutive losses. They met Cadiz in their away game on Saturday, suffering a 1-0 defeat. With just two wins in 29 league games, they are in 19th place in the league table with 14 points.

The visitors have also struggled a bit in the league recently, with just one win in their last six outings. They resumed their league campaign following the international break with a goalless draw at home against Mallorca.

They have a game in hand over seventh-placed Real Betis, so a win in this match will help them climb to seventh place at the expense of their northern rivals.

Granada vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 65 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the visitors, with 38 wins. The hosts have 17 wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Granada have just one win in La Liga in 2024 thus far and have failed to score in five of the 10 games since.

Valencia have failed to score in four of their last six league outings and have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

The visitors have suffered three consecutive losses in away games in La Liga and have failed to score in these losses as well.

Granada vs Valencia Prediction

Nazaríes have just one win in their last 18 games in all competitions. They have suffered 12 losses in that period while failing to score in seven games. Their two wins in La Liga this season have both come at home. While they have just two wins in this fixture since 1976, they are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors.

José Ramón Sandoval suffered a narrow 1-0 loss in his first game in charge as he left top-scorer Myrto Uzuni on the bench after the striker returned from the international break with a knock.

Los Ches have just one win in their last six games, failing to score in four matches, and might struggle here. Just three of their 11 wins in La Liga this term have come on their travels.

Roman Yaremchuk became the latest casualty for the visitors after he picked up a hamstring strain on Saturday against Mallorca. Sergi Canós was absent against Mallorca with an injury and is doubtful for the trip to Granada.

Considering the recent drop in form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Granada 1-1 Valencia

Granada vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hugo Duro to score or assist any time - Yes