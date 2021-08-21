Granada vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Granada on Saturday. Both teams have had their problems this season and will want to win this game.

Granada have not been at their best in recent weeks and cannot afford to lose this game. The home side started strongly last season but eventually endured a slump and missed out on European football.

Valencia have struggled over the past two years and will need to make a statement this year. Los Che have made amends in pre-season and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Granada vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have an excellent record against Granada and have won 14 out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only two victories against Valencia and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Valencia. Granada gave their opponents a run for their money on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Granada form guide in La Liga: D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W

Granada vs Valencia Team News

Granada need to be at their best on Saturday

Granada

Neyder Lozano is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yan Eteki is also struggling with his fitness and might not play a part against Valencia this weekend.

Injured: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: Yan Eteki

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this week

Valencia

Hugo Guillamon was sent off last week and will not be able to play a part in this match. Cristiano Piccini, Jaume Domenech, and Yunus Musah are carrying knocks and remain doubts going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Jaume Domenech, Yunus Musah, Toni Lato

Suspended: Hugo Guillamon

Granada vs Valencia Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-5-1): Aaron Escandell; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Darwin Machis; Luis Suarez

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Uros Racic, Daniel Wass, Jason, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Granada vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have assembled a strong squad but will need to justify their potential this weekend. With Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-In unlikely to feature in this game, the likes of Maxi Gomez and Goncalo Guedes will have to shoulder the creative burden.

Granada have impressive players in their ranks and can give La Liga's bigwigs a run for their money this season. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Granada 1-2 Valencia

