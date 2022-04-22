Grasshopper vs Lausanne Sport prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

Grasshopper will welcome Lausanne Sport to the Letzigrund Stadion for a Swiss Super League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts secured maximum points in a 1-0 away win over Servette in their last league fixture last weekend. Leo Bonatini's first-half strike inspired the Zurich outfit to all three points.

Lausanne also claimed maximum points in a comfortable 4-1 home win over Lugano. Mohamed Amdouni scored a brace to guide his side to the much-needed victory.

Despite the win, Les bleu et blanc remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 20 points and are 12 points from safety. Grasshopper currently occupy the spot directly above the dropzone, making Sunday's fixture a technical relegation six-pointer.

Grasshopper vs Lausanne Sport Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 196 occasions in the past and Grasshopper have been vastly superior in previous matches played.

The record Swiss champions were victorious on 91 occasions, while 54 matches ended in draws. Lausanne have triumphed on 51 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2022. Nigerian forward Francis Momoh scored a brace to inspire Grasshopper to a 2-0 away win.

Grasshopper form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Lausanne Sport form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Grasshopper vs Lausanne Sport Team News

Grasshopper

Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Georg Margreitter and Petar Pusic have been ruled out with injuries. Bruno Jordao is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Georg Margreitter, Petar Pusic

Suspension: Bruno Jordao

Lausanne Sport

The visitors have several injury concerns to worry about. Toichi Suzuki, Simone Grippo, Lamine Kone, Goduine Koyalipou, Maxen Kapo and Aldin Turkes are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Trazie Thomas and Jean N'Guessan are doubts for the game, while Maxime Poundje is suspended.

Injuries: Toichi Suzuki, Simone Grippo, Lamine Kone, Goduine Koyalipou, Maxen Kapo, Aldin Turkes

Suspension: Maxime Poundje

Doubtful: Trazie Thomas, Jean N'Guessan

Grasshopper vs Lausanne Sport Predited XI

Grasshopper Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Moreira (GK); Allan Arigoni, Lei Li, Ayumu Seko; Dominik Schmid, Christian Herc, Amir Abrashi, Nadjack; Hayao Kawabe, Francis Momoh, Mamadou Sene

Lausanne Sport Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mory Diaw (GK); Maxime Poundje, Anel Husic, Armel Zohouri; Adrein Trebel, Hicham Mahou, Rodrigo Pollero, Stjepan Kukuruzovic, Sofiane Alakouch; Mohamed Amdouni, Alvyn Sanches

Grasshopper vs Lausanne Sport Prediction

Lausanne are more in need of the points, owing to their precarious relegation standing. Grasshopper will be more focused on trying to avoid defeat to steer further clear of those behind them.

Both sides have a lot riding on the outcome of the game and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Grasshopper 2-2 Lausanne Sport

Edited by Peter P