Servette vs Grasshopper prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Servette will welcome Grasshopper to the Stade de Geneve for a matchday 30 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over runaway leaders FC Zurich last weekend. Kastriot Imeri's first half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Grasshopper threw away a two-goal lead with 30 minutes to go in an eventual 2-2 draw with Luzern on home turf. Silvan Silder stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors just two minutes after coming on.

The draw means Saturday's visitors remain in eighth spot, having garnered 29 points from as many matches. Servette sit in sixth spot and have 41 points to show for their efforts in 29 matches.

Servette vs Grasshopper Head-to-Head

This will be the 201st meeting between the two sides. Grasshopper have historically been more successful with 86 wins to their name. Saturday's hosts were victorious on 69 occasions, while 45 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in March when Ronny Rodelin stepped off the bench to score a brace and guide Servette to a 4-2 away win.

Servette form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Grasshopper form guide: D-D-L-L-L

Servette vs Grasshopper Team News

Servette

Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana are both unavailable due to injuries. David Douline is suspended, while Nils Pedat is a doubt for Grasshopper's visit.

Injuries: Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspension: David Douline

Doubtful: Nils Pedat

Grasshopper

Lei Li, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Georg Margreitter and Petar Pusic have been ruled out with injuries. Amir Abrashi will undergo a late evaluation to determine his availability, while Noah Loosli and Ermir Lenjani will be suspended.

Injuries: Lei Li, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Petar Pusic

Doubtful: Amir Abrashi

Suspension: Ermir Lenjani, Noah Loosli

Servette vs Grasshopper Predicted XI

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick (GK); Gael Clichy, Vincent Sasso, Nicolas Vouilloz, Moussa Diallo; Sidiki Camara, Theo Valls, Timothe Cognat; Alexis Antunes, Ronny Rodelin, Miroslav Stevanovic

Grasshopper Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Moreira (GK); Allan Arigoni, Georg Margreitter, Ayumu Seko; Dominik Schmid, Christian Herc, Bruno Jordao, Nadjack; Hayao Kawabe, Francis Momoh, Mamadou Sene

Servette vs Grasshopper Prediction

Servette have little left to play for this season, while Grasshopper are still looking nervously over their shoulders in the relegation zone.

The hosts have been in more consistent form and we are backing them to claim maximum points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Grasshopper

