Grasshopper vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

Grasshopper will play host to Young Boys at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Grasshopper vs Young Boys Preview

The two sides are separated by six places and 15 points, with the visitors holding the top spot while the hosts are in seventh place. Grasshopper have won five times in league action, drawing five and losing six matches, with 20 points ahead of matchday 17. They halted a three-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over FC Schaffhausen on Wednesday.

The Hoppers remain the league’s most successful team with 27 titles but their latest triumph dates back to the 2002-03 season. After finishing eighth last season, they are hoping for a top-four place this term. However, they are set for a tough grind as they welcome Young Boys, whom Grasshopper last defeated in April 2017.

The visitors are on track to annex the championship after establishing a 10-point lead over second-placed Servette. Young Boys have won 10 league contests, drawn five, and lost only one, adding up to 35 points. In preparation for the Super League resumption, they played five friendly matches (W2, D2, L1).

Young Boys finished third last season, earning qualification for the 2022–23 UEFA Europa Conference League. But after inspiring successes in the second and third qualifying rounds, they were knocked out by Anderlecht in the playoffs. They are henceforth focused on domestic action.

Grasshopper vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Grasshopper are winless in their last five clashes with Young Boys, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Grasshopper have suffered three defeats against Young Boys in their last five clashes at home, with two matches ending in draws.

Grasshopper have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Young Boys have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Grasshopper have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches. Young Boys who also have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their most recent five matches.

Grasshopper vs Young Boys Prediction

Hayao Kawabe will lead the charge for the hosts. The Japanese player is the team’s top performer with six goals and four assists. However, three other players will play no part due to injury.

The visitors will look to Jean-Pierre Nsame, who has scored nine goals so far. But four players are out with injuries while Cedric Itten (six goals, five assists) is suspended.

Young Boys are expected to win based on their strength and form.

Prediction: Grasshopper 1-3 Young Boys

Grasshopper vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Grasshopper to score - Yes

