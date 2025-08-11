Grasshopper Zurich vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Grasshopper Zurich will entertain Bayern Munich at Letzigrund in a friendly on Tuesday. Munich will conclude their preseason with this match and will head back to Germany to face Stuttgart in the DFL-Supercup final later this week.

The hosts are winless in the two games this month. They met defending champions Basel in their Swiss Super League and suffered a 2-1 loss. Their poor run continued against Servette last week, and they were held to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors met Tottenham Hotspur in their previous friendly last week and recorded a comfortable 4-0 home win. Harry Kane scored in the 12th minute against his former club but failed to score from the penalty spot three minutes later. Kingsley Coman, Lennart Karl, and Jonah Kusi-Asare added goals in the second half.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in a friendly last year. Munich registered a comfortable 4-0 win.

The visitors have won their last seven preseason friendlies. They have kept four clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the Swiss Super League this season, losing two of the three games.

Grasshoppers have lost their last two friendlies and have conceded three goals apiece in both games.

Munich have scored at least three goals in five of their last six friendlies.

Zurich are winless in their last five games in all competitions, including friendlies. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in three games in that period.

The visitors have lost just two of their 12 meetings against Swiss teams while recording eight wins.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Hoppers are winless in their last five games in all competitions, including friendlies, suffering four losses. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period. They have recorded two wins against German teams in all competitions.

Die Bayern last suffered a defeat in the preseason against Manchester City in 2023. They have won their last seven friendlies, scoring 24 goals, and will look to continue that prolific form here.

Paul Wanner and Aleksandar Pavlović were injured against Tottenham and face a significant spell on the sidelines. Serge Gnabry missed that match with a muscle injury, but is in contention to start here.

Bayern have an impressive record in the preseason games, and considering their recent goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Grasshopper Zurich 0-3 Bayern Munich

Grasshopper Zurich vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

