Grasshopper Zurich vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Grasshopper Zurich and Luzern will go head-to-head at GC Campus AG in a friendly game on Wednesday.

The hosts will head into the midweek matchup seeking to get one over the Luminaries, having failed to win their last 19 meetings since 2017.

Grasshopper Zurich returned to action last Friday when they claimed a 4-1 friendly victory over SC Rheindorf Altach.

Prior to that, they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over FC Basel on November 12 to end their two-game losing streak in the Super League.

Grasshopper are currently seventh in the Super League standings after picking up 20 points from 16 games.

Midway through the campaign, Luzern are sixth in the league standings, three points off the Conference League qualification places.

Their place in the standings has been down to their impressive form away from home, where they boast the league’s third-best record with 11 points from eight matches.

However, Luzern are winless in their last three outings and will look to arrest their slump in form.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Luzern Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The spoils have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 27 wins from their last 75 meetings.

While the spoils have been shared on 21 different occasions, Luzern are unbeaten in their last 16 encounters against Grasshopper.

Mario Frick’s men have picked up nine wins and seven draws since a 4-1 loss against Grasshopper back in April 2017.

Grasshopper Zurich are unbeaten in seven of their nine home matches this season, claiming five wins and two draws in that time.

Luzern are currently on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of November.

Grasshopper Zurich vs Luzern Prediction

While Luzern will be looking to kick-start another run of form ahead of their return to the domestic campaign, they face a Grasshopper side who have been solid on home turf this season. We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Grasshopper Zurich 1-1 Luzern

Grasshopper Zurich vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight encounters between the teams)

