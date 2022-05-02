"Great fake news!" - 27-year-old's agent denies confirming that his client wants to join Manchester United 

Mateja Kezman, agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, has squashed rumors claiming that his client wants to join Manchester United in the summer. Kezman’s been left fuming with the journalists who have circulated the rumor, calling it a “lack of respect” for the player, agent, and the club.

As per a previous report (via Get Football News Italy), Kezman spoke to French outlet Foot01, confirming that many top clubs were interested in Milinkovic-Savic. Kezman reportedly claimed that while Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both tabled offers for the midfielder, the player was only interested in moving to Old Trafford.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Sergej Milinković-Savić’s agent (Mateja Kezman): “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer. At the moment we are dealing with Manchester United and PSG. He is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester [United].” [ @Foot01_com Sergej Milinković-Savić’s agent (Mateja Kezman): “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer. At the moment we are dealing with Manchester United and PSG. He is focused on the end of the season with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to Manchester [United].” [@Foot01_com] https://t.co/Z6AYe2NJry

Now, in an exclusive interview with TutoJuve (via Get Football News Italy), the agent has denied the claims, slamming journalists in the process. Here is what he had to say:

“It’s a great fake news. I have never given interviews in the last period, some journalists are really incredible! I’m very angry, it is a lack of respect towards me, towards Sergej and Lazio.”

With Paul Pogba’s contract expiring in June 2022, Manchester United have supposedly shown interest in signing Milinkovic-Savic in the summer. The Serbian footballer has been in top form for Lazio in Serie A this season, and is currently valued at € 70million by Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024, meaning Lazio could ask the Red Devils to pay a hefty sum for their prized midfielder. Juventus and PSG are also believed to be in the race for the midfield maestro.

Manchester United could use Milinkovic-Savic’s creativity in midfield

If Pogba and Juan Mata do not sign contract extensions, Bruno Fernandes will be United’s only major creative presence in midfield next season. Adding Milinkovic-Savic to the mix would certainly help their case.

The Serbian is a capable dribbler, has a knack for creating goalscoring chances, and, most importantly, is not afraid to go for goal himself. The midfielder has featured in 34 games for Lazio in Serie A this season, registering 10 goals and 11 assists. Milinkovic-Savic is also a brilliant set-piece taker, meaning he could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s often bland attack.

Jaco™ @JacoCats Milinkovic Savic is just a joke honestly.

His physical dominance and his technical ability makes him unplayable.

People don't realise what a player he is. Milinkovic Savic is just a joke honestly.His physical dominance and his technical ability makes him unplayable.People don't realise what a player he is.

It is not known whether new manager Erik ten Hag has blessed the transfer. If he has, we will not be surprised if United make a big push for the Serbian in the next couple of months.

Also Read: "Want to feel important here for several years" - Barcelona star clarifies future amid approach from Premier League clubs

Edited by Samya Majumdar