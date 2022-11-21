"Great finish!" - International coach impressed with Arsenal star's shooting skills in training

An England coach was pleased with Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's finishing during the Three Lions' recent practice session ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

England will open their campaign in Qatar with a Group B clash against Iran on Monday (November 21). Gareth Southgate's troops will be fancied to win the game and get their World Cup sojourn off to a solid start.

Ahead of the game, Southgate has been getting the Three Lions up to speed. The team recently played an intra-squad training match. During the game, Saka linked up with Manchester City forward Jack Grealish before firing a low shot past England's first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

A member of England's coaching staff was impressed with the Arsenal star's finish and said (as quoted by TBR Football):

“Great finish B!”

Saka is notably gearing up for his first-ever FIFA World Cup. The youngster notably played for England at the 2020 UEFA Euro last summer, making four appearances, including three starts, and contributing one assist.

Overall, he has won 20 caps for the Three Lions, scoring four goals and laying out five assists. Saka has been used both as a left winger and as a left wing-back by Southgate.

He will enter the tournament in Qatar hoping to nail a starting berth from the first game, having been in superb form for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season. In 20 matches across all competitions for the Gunners, Saka registered five goals and six assists prior to the World Cup-induced break.

Bukayo Saka one of three Arsenal players in England's squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal managed to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table prior to club football breaking for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Gunners' superb start to the campaign saw three of their players make it into England's squad for the tournament.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and versatile defender Ben White got onto the flight to Qatar alongside Bukayo Saka. However, Saka arguably has a better chance of starting for England than his Arsenal teammates.

Ramsdale, along with Nick Pope, is firmly behind Everton custodian Jordan Pickford in the pecking order for the Three Lions. Meanwhile, the presence of Harry Maguire, Eric Dier and John Stones could affect White's chances of receiving a starting berth.

Ramsdale has just three England caps so far, but has kept two clean sheets in those games. Meanwhile, White has played four times for Gareth Southgate's team, helping them record three shutouts.

