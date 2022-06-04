"Great husbands and respect their wives a lot" - Brazilian model says Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho were the only Barcelona stars who didn't send her dirty texts

MARCA has reported that Brazilian model Susy Cortez disclosed that Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho were the only two dignified men in the Barcelona dressing room. Problems continue to mount for Gerard Pique amidst reports that he has been allegedly cheating on his partner Shakira.

The latest revelations concerning the incident could have a drastic impact on the couple and their plans to reportedly 'separate'. Cortez has disclosed that the 35-year-old used to send her indecent messages on Instagram while he was involved with Shakira.

She named Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho as the two dignified men in the Barcelona dressing room who haven't sent her any such messages. While speaking about Pique, the supermodel, who is better known as Miss BomBom, empathized with Shakira and revealed to the NY newspaper, via MARCA:

"He was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives very much. Shakira didn't deserve this."

Cortez further narrated the story of how the Bluagrana defender got in touch with her, with former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell as their mutual contact. She said:

"I was friends with the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked for my number, at the time, and sent me a message."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



Shakira caught Gerard Piqué cheating on her with another woman. They will separate soon. For weeks, Piqué has been living alone in an apartment in Barcelona.

Her statements raise questions about Pique's character and have the capacity to cause further damage to his equation with Shakira, with the relationship already looking beyond repair. Cortez continued:

"When I returned to Brazil, he sent me straight to my Instagram, which he deleted every day, asking me when I would return to Europe and always wondering how much my butt measured and saying that he was jealous of my tributes to Messi."

For the unversed, Cortez is a Messi superfan and last year when he helped his country to the Copa America title, she went on to tattoo his face on her buttocks.

Barcelona defender has no plans of retiring before 2024: Reports

In another report, Mundo Deportivo claims that Gerard Pique is determined to see out the full length of his contract at Camp Nou. He signed his current deal in 2020 and it will expire in 2024. The player suffered through injuries in the 2021-22 campaign and spent the final few weeks on the sidelines.

However, he is motivated to make a stronger comeback and nail down his starting spot in Xavi Hernandez's side. There will be increased competition next year at the heart of the defense as Andreas Christensen also joins Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



Barcelona are hoping that Gerard Piqué retires. If not, they will have to pay €80m to him for the next two seasons.

Pique believes the time to hang up his boots has not yet arrived and he is looking forward to challenging for the starting berth next season.

