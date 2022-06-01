Shakira and Gerard Pique to 'separate' after Barcelona defender was allegedly caught having an affair with another woman: Reports

According to El Periodico journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and long-term partner Shakira have allegedly been living separately for a number of weeks.

Emilio Perez appeared on a live video stream of the podcast Mamarazzis, which is posted every Wednesday on the Instagram and Facebook accounts of the El Periodico newspaper. The journalist claimed that the world-renowned popstar caught Pique cheating with another woman a few weeks back, which has led to the alleged split.

Pique has reportedly moved out of the house that he shares with Shakira. The Barcelona defender has been living in his bachelor pad for a number of weeks. The report claimed that Pique lives a “party lifestyle” and regularly frequents nightclubs such as the Bling Bling and Patron in Barcelona, while also adding that the pair could 'separate' soon.

While the veracity of the claims is not certain, the journalist claimed the following:

“That is why she(Shakira) would have made the decision to separate," adds Fa, who has directly quoted the information from his sources: "That is so. It has happened. That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that [infidelity] has passed"

Pique's legendary Barcelona career could be winding down to an end

At the age of 35, Pique is no longer Barcelona’s main defender. The past season saw the likes of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia being used more often by Xavi Hernandez, who even handed Lenglet a few starts towards the end of the La Liga season.

Pique appeared in 41 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign, but his gametime is set to be curtailed to a great extent next season. Apart from Xavi trusting the two youngsters in Araujo and Garcia, Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is also reportedly set to join the club, having agreed a deal to sign for the La Liga giants on a free transfer.

Still, the club has improved leaps and bounds since Xavi’s arrival and Pique will be happy with the overall progress. At the same time, his personal life seems to be in a bit of turmoil, if the recent reports are to be believed.

Pique has obviously enjoyed an illustrious career at Barcelona and will have little qualms about being replaced by talented youngsters in the years ahead.

