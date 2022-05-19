Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star held secret talks with another club before opting for Barcelona 

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen reportedly turned down three top European clubs before opting to join Barcelona this summer as a free agent. Christensen, 26, will end his nine-year stay at Stamford Bridge this summer when he joins the Blaugrana following the expiration of his contract.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) has revealed that the Blaugrana were not the only club interested in the Danish centre-back. Bayern Munich reportedly tried agreeing a deal with the defender but fell short in their quest.

Bayern apart, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid were also in 'secret' talks to sign Christensen before the centre-back decided to join Barcelona. Romano said:

"Chelsea have tried in every way to extend his contract but there was no chance after an agreement really close to the end of August 2021. I can reveal that Bayern Munich had tried to reach an agreement but also in secret Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were in talks with his agent… but at the end of the day, Christensen’s choice was to try a new experience at Barcelona."

The 26-year-old has made 161 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing two assists since joining Chelsea from Danish side Brondby in 2013. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time in West London.

Christensen has given his word to Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he will be a Barcelona player this summer, with an agreement considered complete. Chelsea reportedly tried to tie the Dane down to a new deal on numerous occasions, but an agreement was never reached. He's now all set to head to Barcelona to be part of Xavi Hernandez's transformation at the Camp Nou.

Did Andreas Christensen pull out of Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to remain fit ahead of Barcelona move?

The Blues lost the FA Cup final on penalties to Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium.

It has come to light this week that Andreas Christensen pulled out of Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on May 14.

The Danish centre-back was a surprise absentee as Trevor Chalobah started in the Blues' defence instead of the Dane. Christensen didn't even make the bench, and manager Thomas Tuchel has remained tight-lipped about why he didn't feature in the game.

The German said (via BBC Sport) about the same:

"He had his reasons. They stay private and confidential."

Tuchel did note, though, that it was not the first time the defender pulled out of a key fixture. He said:

"But it was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks we had some of the same situations why he did not play so regularly. We thought that we are in a good progression and good development because he played very strong in the match before the final against Leeds. But the conversation took place, and we have to respect it, and we, of course, respected it, and he has our support."

Christensen, who has racked up 34 appearances for the Blues this season, could have missed the Liverpool game to remain fit ahead of his Barcelona medical.

