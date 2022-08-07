“Greatest assist of all time”, “out of this world” – PSG fans believe ‘serious business has started’ after unbelievable moment of brilliance from Lionel Messi against Clermont Foot

An impressive display from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), especially Lionel Messi, saw Clermont Foot falter in their first league match of the season on August 6. The 5-0 scoreline exceeded expectations even with the Parisians' strength in the final third.

However, it was the Argentine's brilliant assist for the first goal that has taken the headlines by storm. The 35-year-old's assist to Neymar Jr. was an absolute worldie.

Pablo Sarabia's deep run down the left flank saw the winger cut the ball back for Messi's chance on goal. However, the Barcelona legend flicked it backwards with a weaker foot touch for an onrushing and unmarked Neymar. The Brazilian then scored with a low shot in the left corner.

PSG fans were understandably excited as they took to Twitter to hail the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Here is a selection of tweets from the elated faithful:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi gets the assist as Neymar scores and it's 1-0 PSG. Messi's first assist of the season. Lionel Messi gets the assist as Neymar scores and it's 1-0 PSG. Messi's first assist of the season. 🇧🇷🇦🇷

aryanFCB @AryanFCBFC @RoyNemer Greatest assist of all time in my book @RoyNemer Greatest assist of all time in my book

J. @Messilizer Messi with the greatest assist of all time to Neymar right there Messi with the greatest assist of all time to Neymar right there

mltFCB @MLTFCB OH MY GOD MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST. OUT OF THIS WORLD.



Totally meant it OH MY GOD MESSI WHAT AN ASSIST. OUT OF THIS WORLD. Totally meant it

Lionel Messi showcases masterclass as PSG beat Clermoont Foot 5-0

An impressive display by the Parisians away from home will have certainly delighted their fans. However, the former Barcelona man's brilliant form in the final third will be the highlight of the day.

A sublime assist from the Argentina international to Neymar saw the scoreline change with just nine minutes on the clock.

For the second goal of the game, it was the Brazilian who provided the assist to unlock the defense. Achraf Hakimi then finished neatly after a maurauding run down the right flank.

Another Neymar assist saw Marquinhos add to the scoreline with the third goal of the night. The defender made an all-important late run to get his head on the Brazilian's curling free-kick and put it past the goalkeeper.

Messi shone again 80 minutes into the game. The Argentine played a deft one-two with Neymar after meandering past a distraught Clermont midfield and defense. He received the ball and tapped it past the keeper with ease.

In the 86th minute, it was Leon Paredes who assisted the Argentina captain's second goal of the game. A brilliant, accurate pass from the midfielder found him in the Cleremont box. He chested the ball down and scored with an immaculate overhead kick.

