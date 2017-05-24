Greatest non-German Bayern Munich XI of all time

A team of the greatest foreign players that have played for the Bavarians.

by Sameer Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 13:17 IST

Two all-time greats

There is no denying the fact that Bayern Munich have been one of the most successful clubs in the world since the 1970s. If 26 national titles weren't enough to prove their mettle, their numerous European wins, which include five European Cup/Champions League titles, cement their place among the top clubs in Europe.

Like most successful clubs, Bayern have more often than not based their squad around a core of national team players. In the 70s, it was the trio of Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller and Sepp Maier, popularly known as the axis. The 80s was the era of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Paul Breitner and Klaus Augenthaler whereas the 90s belonged to Lothar Mattheus and the vigorous Stefan Effenburg.

Since the dawn of the millennium, football has seen the rise of many other illustrious names including Oliver Kahn, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Thomas Muller to name but a few.

Even with the presence of world-class German talent at their disposal, Bayern have had some foreign stars who have made Munich their second home and changed the club’s history forever. Here, we look at a starting XI consisting of these non-German Bayern Munich legends.

Goalkeeper – Jean-Marie Pfaff (Belgium)



Pfaff was one of the greatest goalkeepers of the 1980s

If you ever think that Thibaut Courtois is the greatest goalkeeper Belgium have ever produced, then you probably haven’t heard the name of Jean-Marie Pfaff.

Pfaff gained popularity for his performances with K.S.K Beveran and the Belgian national team, which he represented in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups. The fact that he is the only non-German goalkeeper to become the first choice for Bayern since their rise in the 1970s automatically gets him into this XI.

He enjoyed six successful seasons at Munich, winning three Bundesliga titles and two DFB Pokals. He became the first player to win the IFFHS World's Best Goalkeeper award in 1987.

Honourable Mention: Arpad Fazekas (Hungary)