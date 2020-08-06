Greatest UEFA Champions League XI of all-time

The UEFA Champions League is widely regarded as the most prestigious competition in club football. Since adopting its current name in 1992, the format has been changed and the competition has been expanded a handful of times, as European football's elite club continued to battle it out for the biggest prize.

Unlike a league season, where a team that is consistent across a season takes home the prize, the Champions League comes with its fair share of unpredictability and drama in the knockout stages of the competition.

Several players have left lasting impressions in the competition over the years, while two all-time greats in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still going strong despite entering their 30s.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo dominate Champions League era

Aside from the legendary duo, iconic names of yesteryear from the usual suspects like AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all left lasting impressions in the Champions League.

Picking a team of XI players from a competition such as the Champions League is no small feat, as there are bound to be shocking omissions and a few hard passes.

With that in mind and a lot of deliberation, here is the all-time Champions League XI, featuring some of the greatest players to have graced the game.

Goalkeeper - Iker Casillas

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas has made more appearances (181) in the Champions League in any player in history. The Spanish shot-stopper recently hung up his boot after suffering an unexpected heart attack while at FC Porto last year and is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Having risen through the ranks at Real Madrid, Casillas made his debut for the club in 1999 and remained a key player for the club till he moved onto FC Porto in 2015.

Despite not being the tallest goalkeeper around, the Spaniard made a name for himself with a series of eye-catching displays for Real Madrid and was part of three Champions League-winning squads with Los Blancos.

Having won the lot for club and country and spending the latter part of his career in Liga NOS with FC Porto, Casillas officially announced his retirement earlier this week and is the greatest goalkeeper in the competition's history.

