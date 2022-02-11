Top 5 women's football teams of all time 

Women's football has been gaining traction over the past few years due to increased viewership and awareness. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup held in France set a record for the highest average live audience. The average live audience over 52 games was 17.27 million per match, registering a 106% increase from the 2015 edition.

FIFA increased the number of teams in the World Cup from 16 in 2011 to 24 in the 2015 edition held in Canada. This was done in a bid to ensure greater reach of the beautiful game in the women's segment.

As far as club football is concerned, many major European clubs have started launching their women's teams. Premier League powerhouse Manchester United launched their women's team in 2018. Spanish giants Real Madrid acquired Club Deportivo TACÓN in 2019 and rebranded it as the club's women's football section in 2020.

While these women's clubs are still in the budding stage, there are various teams that have established themselves as a dominant force in women's football.

We shall now take a look at five of the greatest women's football teams of all time.

#5 Eintracht Frankfurt Women's Football Team (Erstwhile 1. FFC Frankurt) (2000 - 2003)

1. FFC Frankfurt players after winning the 2001-02 UEFA Women's Cup

The Eintracht Frankfurt women's football team, formerly known as 1. FFC Frankfurt witnessed one of its most successful periods at the start of the millennium. Between 2000 and 2003 the club won three consecutive domestic doubles. They also rose to the peak of European football with a victory in the inaugural season of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2002.

Frankfurt looked unstoppable in the Group Stage of the 2001-02 UEFA Women's Cup as they scored 24 goals in three games without conceding a single goal. The club cruised past the quarter-finals and semi-finals with ease against Odense and Toulouse respectively.

Contesting the final in their home city, Frankfurt registered a 2-0 win in regulation time over Swedish side Umeå IK. Goals were scored by defender Steffi Jones and captain Brigit Prinz. Jones also emerged as the top goalscorer with nine goals to her name.

#4 Germany Women's Football Team (2003 - 2007)

German players celebrating the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup victory after beating Brazil in the final

The German national football team has been one of the most successful teams in women's football. Die Nationalelf have won the FIFA World Cup twice, registering consecutive victories in the 2003 and 2007 editions.

The 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup saw Germany getting off to a strong start as they won all their group stage games. After thrashing Russia 7-1 in the quarter-finals, Germany set up a tie against hosts United States in the semi-finals.The Germans caused a major upset in the semi-finals as they beat the United States 3-0 to book a place in the final.

In a rematch of the UEFA Women's Euro 2001 final they faced Sweden, who took the lead before halftime. However, Germany responded with an equalizing goal in the first minute of the second half. The Germans then went on to win the game courtesy of a golden goal scored in the 98th minute by defender Nia Künzer.

Germany won their first World Cup title and became the first and till now the only country to win both the men's and women's tournament.

In 2007, the German women's football team repeated their World Cup heroics in China as they went on to defend their title after beating Brazil 2-0 in the final.

