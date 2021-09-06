Greece vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Greece are set to play Sweden at The Olympic Stadium of Athens on Wednesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Greece come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bernard Challandes' Kosovo yesterday. A goal from Utrecht striker Anastasios Douvikas for Greece was cancelled out by a late second-half equalizer for Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi for Kosovo.

Sweden, on the other hand, beat Srecko Katanec's Uzbekistan 2-1 yesterday. An own goal from Bunyodkor centre-back Abdulla Abdullaev and a goal from Anderlecht forward Isaac Kiese Thelin ensured victory for Janne Andersson's Sweden. Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov scored the consolation goal for Uzbekistan.

Greece vs Sweden Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Greece have won two games, lost one and drawn three.

Tack för stödet i dag 💛💙



Nu blickar vi mot onsdagen och VM-kvalet borta mot Grekland! 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/RHPDroLhsN — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) September 5, 2021

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008, with Sweden beating Greece 2-0. Second-half goals from star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Petter Hansson sealed the deal for Sweden.

Greece form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Sweden form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Greece vs Sweden Team News

Greece

Greece manager John van't Schip has named a strong side. Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, Norwich City left-back Dimitris Giannoulis, Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis and Twente winger Dimitris Limnios have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Rakow Czestochowa midfielder Giannis Papanikolaou. Doubts remain over the availability of young Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christos Tzolis

Suspended: None

Sweden

Meanwhile, Sweden have named Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, Sevilla left-back Ludwig Augustinsson, RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greece vs Sweden Predicted XI

Greece Predicted XI (5-3-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Thanasis Androutsos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Kostas Tsimikas, Sotiris Alexandropoulos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Petros Mantalos, Anastasios Douvikas, Taxiarchis Fountas

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Daniel Sundgren, Victor Lindelof, Carl Starfelt, Ludwig Augustinsson, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Mattias Svanberg, Viktor Claesson, Dejan Kulusevski, Alexander Isak

#️⃣1️⃣1️⃣6️⃣0️⃣



𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡 𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙣 blev i dag spelare nummer 1160 att representera Sveriges herrlandslag 💫



Grattis till landslagsdebuten 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/U2SEtmPBxo — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) September 5, 2021

Greece vs Sweden Prediction

Greece have talented young players in the squad. Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has enjoyed a good start to the season, while the likes of AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis and Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis are highly-rated.

Sweden, on the other hand, will rely on the young forward line of Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. Both Kulusevski and Isak are regarded as two of the best young players in Europe. Manchester United's Victor Lindelof and RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg are experienced players who will provide stability to the squad.

Sweden should be able to edge past Greece.

Prediction: Greece 0-2 Sweden

