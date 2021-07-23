Gremio vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Gremio will square off against America Mineiro in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A action on Saturday.

Both sides are struggling in the relegation zone. America Mineiro are 18th in the table with nine points from 12 matches, while Gremio are one spot behind them with six points from 10 matches played.

Gremio are coming off a 2-1 loss against LDU Quito in the Copa Sudamericana. The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, with Quito knocking out the Brazilian side on away goals.

Meanwhile, America Mineiro succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Sport Recife in their last competitive fixture. Paulinho Moccelin scored a late winner for the visitors, who climbed above Miniero in the table courtesy of the win.

Gremio vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

Gremio and America Mineiro have played eight matches against each other so far. Gremio have won four matches, while four games have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two Brazilian teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Adilson scored a first-half goal for Mineiro, which was canceled out by a second-half strike by Gremio's Jean Pyerre.

Gremio form guide: L-D-W-W-L

America Mineiro form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Gremio vs America Mineiro Team News

Gremio

Gremio have a long list of injuries. Ferreira and Leo Gomes are out with knee issues, while Thiago Santos will miss the clash due to a thigh problem. Maicon is out with a calf issue and Elias Manoel will be unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Brenno Costa and Matheus Henrique are on international duty with Brazil for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which automatically rules out their participation.

Injured: Thiago Santos, Maicon, Elias Manoel, Ferreira, Leo Gomes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Brenno Costa and Matheus Henrique

America Mineiro

Ribamar (thigh), Kawe (shoulder), Ademir Santos (thigh), Marlon (knee) and Luiz Fernando (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Ribamar, Kawe, Ademir Santos, Marlon, Luiz Fernando

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gremio vs America Mineiro Predicted XI

Gremio predicted XI (4-4-2): Gabriel Chapeco; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Walter Kannemann, Bruno Cortez; Leo Pereira, F. Pereira, Victor Bobsin, Alisson; Diego Souza, Jean Pyerre

America Mineiro predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matheus Cavichioli; Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Ze Vitor; Eduardo, Ricardo Silva, Juninho, Alan Ruschel; Fabricio Daniel; Carlos Alberto, Felipe Azevedo

Gremio vs America Mineiro Prediction

Fans can expect this game to be a dour affair, considering both sides' form and quality of starting XI. Both managers will likely go into the game with a conservative mindset, which could lead to a goalless draw.

Prediction: Gremio 0-0 America Mineiro

