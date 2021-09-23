Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga pace setters FC Bayern Munich will face Greuther Furth at the Sportpark Ronhof stadium on Friday.

After failing to win their opening Bundesliga game of the season, Bayern Munich have won each of their last seven games in all competitions and have conceded just four times.

Unsurprisingly, Julian Nagelsmann’s side will head into the clash against Greuther Furth as the overwhelming favorites.

Furth have struggled since their promotion back to the top flight, and are yet to pick up their first win. They have mustered just one point from five games so far.

The hosts have lost their last three games in the Bundesliga, and have scored just once in the process.

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Head-to-head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is heavily one-sided. In fact, Bayern Munich have never lost to Greuther Furth.

The Bavarians have won 10 and drawn one game against Furth, and have scored 26 goals in the process. Bayern comfortably won their two games against Furth when they were in the Bundesliga in 2012.

Greuther Furth form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Bayern Munich form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Team News

Greuther Furth

Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr and Jessic Ngankam are not expected to feature for Greuther Furth.

Injured: Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr, Jessic Ngankam

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman has undergone a heart surgery, and is unavailable. The Frenchman is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN



ℹ️ Tolisso, Musiala, Ulreich and Coman (all injured) are not taking part in today's training. Serge Gnabry is also absent with the flu.



#packmas #SGFFCB Back to work 💪ℹ️ Tolisso, Musiala, Ulreich and Coman (all injured) are not taking part in today's training. Serge Gnabry is also absent with the flu. Back to work 💪



ℹ️ Tolisso, Musiala, Ulreich and Coman (all injured) are not taking part in today's training. Serge Gnabry is also absent with the flu.



#packmas #SGFFCB https://t.co/tUnt7xjHXz

Corentin Tolisso and Sven Ulreich are still injured and are not expected to feature. Jamal Musiala did not feature in the last training session, and his involvement is also a doubt. Serge Gnabry is sick, so it remains to be seen if he will be given the all clear before the game.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Sven Ulreich, Kingsley Coman

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups

Greuther Furth Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marca Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Paul Seguin, Jeremy Dudziak; Havard Nielsen; Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

Bayern Munich Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Also Read

It’s hard to see any other result apart from a Bayern Munich come Friday. Furth put in a decent display against Hertha Berlin and lost narrowly, but we expect Bayern Munich to comfortably win.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Peter P