Greuther Furth vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Basement sides Greuther Furth and Bochum will lock horns with each other in a Bundesliga game set to take place on Saturday.

Bochum are 19th in the table with four points from seven matches played, with a record of one win, one draw and five losses. They are coming off a 3-0 loss against RB Leipzig, a game in which Andre Silva scored the opening goal before Christopher Nkuku added a brace.

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, lost their last league game 3-1 to FC Koln. Furth are 20th in the standings, with just one point from seven matches. They are yet to win a game in the competition.

Greuther Furth vs Bochum Head-to-Head

Greuther Furth and Bochum have played 28 games against each other so far. Furth have won eight games, while Bochum prevailed in seven encounters. A total of 13 matches have ended in stalemates.

In the last game between the two sides, Bochum inflicted a 2-1 loss upon Furth.

Greuther Furth Bundesliga form: L-L-L-L-L

VfL Bochum form (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Greuther Furth vs Bochum Team News

Greuther Furth

Gideon Jung will need a knee operation this week, which automatically rules out his participation. Jessic Ngankam and Robin Kehr remain on the treatment table due to ACL injuries.

Maximilian Bauer suffered a head injury during the international break and will be assessed before Saturday's game.

Injured: Gideon Jung, Jessic Ngankam, Robin Kehr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bochum

Maxim Leitsch is struggling with a muscle problem, while Simon Zeller is out for the season with an ACL tear. Herbert Bockhorn is out for the month as well, giving manager Stefan Leitl a further selection headache.

Injured: Maxim Leitsch, Simon Zeller, and Herbert Bockhorn

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Bochum Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Nick Viergever, Maximilian Bauer, Marco Meyerhofer; Sebastian Griesbeck, Paul Seguin, Julian Green; Havard Nielsen, Branimir Hrgota, Cedric Itten

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann; Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Robert Tesche, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Löwen; Gerrit Holtmann, Milos Pantovic; Sebastian Polter

Greuther Furth vs Bochum Prediction

Both sides are engaged in a relegation battle, and a victory for either side will push the other team further down. Bochum look like a slightly more stable unit and should be able to get the job done away from home on Saturday.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-2 Bochum

