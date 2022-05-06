Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

After suffering back-to-back Bundesliga defeats, Borussia Dortmund will hope to bounce back when they face Greuther Furth away from home.

The title was decided following Dortmund’s loss to Bayern Munich on matchday 31, but Marco Rose’s side were still expected to beat Bochum at home in their subsequent outing.

The game showed the team’s deficiencies as they were good going forward but porous at the back and lost 4-3. Defensively, Dortmund haven’t been good enough, although they have already started solving those issues.

Die Schwarzgelben have already roped in Nicklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck, so they are expected to mount a stronger title defense next season.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow



Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ Great to see you, Nico!Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ Great to see you, Nico! 👋 Borussia Dortmund has signed Nico Schlotterbeck for the 2022/23 season ✍️ https://t.co/CHcs86kZVM

Furth have already been relegated from the top division, but they will still be a dangerous side as they will play for pride in front of their own fans.

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-head

Greuther Furth have beaten Borussia Dortmund just once, and that came way back in 1990 in the DFB Pokal.

Dortmund have won this fixture seven times, and the two teams have shared the spoils just once. Rose’s side comfortably won the reverse fixture 3-0 at home and will hope for a similar result this time.

Greuther Furth form guide: D-L-D-L-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Greuther Furth

Furth will be without Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Havard Nielsen and Paul Seguin. Max Christiansen is also a doubt for the game due to a thigh injury.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Havard Nielsen, Paul Seguin

Doubtful: Max Christiansen

Suspended: Jetro Willems

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s season has been affected by several injuries to some of their regular players. Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels, Gregor Kobel, Donyell Malen, Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey, Gio Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer and Steffen Tigges are not expected to feature.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow Furth: Ready for Saturday's match? Enjoy this thread of the goals we scored last time outFurth: Ready for Saturday's match? Enjoy this thread of the goals we scored last time out 🆚 Furth:

Erling Haaland has an illness and his involvement is also in doubt.

Injured: Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels, Gregor Kobel, Donyell Malen, Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey, Gio Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Steffen Tigges

Doubtful: Erling Haaland

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups

Greuther Furth Probable XI (3-4-3): Andreas Linde; Sebastian Griesbeck, Maximilian Bauer, Nick Viergever; Simon Asta, Tobias Raschl, Timothy Tillman, Luca Itter; Jamie Leweling, Jessie Ngankam, Branimir Hrgota

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Felix Passlack, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro; Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Marius Wolf, Reinier Jesus; Marco Reus

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Greuther Furth vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Furth have struggled for wins this season. Dortmund clearly have the better team and a lot more firepower, so we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Peter P