Greuther Furth vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bottom-side Greuther Furth host struggling Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday, looking for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign.

With a draw and nine defeats from 10 games so far, the Cloverleaves are last in the league standings with just one point.

Arminia Bielefeld are the only other German side who are yet to register a victory.

In what is only their second-ever top-flight campaign, and the first since the 2012-13 season, Stefan Leitl's side have been in complete shambles.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have gone off the boil this season too, hovering just above the relegation zone courtesy of goal difference.

They've won only once so far this season, which surprisingly came away to reigning champions Bayern Munich last month. But it's fast proving to be a false dawn.

Greuther Furth vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head

Frankfurt have a good record against Furth, winning seven of their last 12 clashes in all competitions and losing only twice.

Their last encounter, coming in March 2013, saw the Eagles eke out a narrow 3-2 victory in Furth.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Greuther Furth vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Greuther Furth

The Cloverleaves have quite a few injuries to deal with, including key defender Nick Viergever, who suffered a bruised ankle during last weekend's defeat to Freiburg.

Gideon Jung and Hoffenheim loanee Justin Hoogma are both out with knee problems.

Luckily for coach Stefan Leitl, goalscorers Branimir Hrgota, Jamie Leweling and Cedric Itten are all fit and firing. He will be banking on them to produce the goods on Sunday.

Injured: Nick Viergever, Gideon Jung, Justin Hoogma, Maximilian Bauer, Sascha Burchert, Jessic Ngankam

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Contrastingly, the Eagles have only two confirmed absentees, with Christopher Lenz and Goncalo Paciencia both nursing thigh problems.

Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic is doubtful with an Achilles injury and will be assessed before the clash.

Injured: Christopher Lenz, Goncalo Paciencia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Greuther Furth vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Greuther Furth (4-3-1-2): Marius Funk; Marco Meyerhöfer, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, Abdourahmane Barry, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Sebastian Griesbeck, Julian Green; Jamie Leweling; Cedric Itten, Branimir Hrgota.

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Almamy Toure, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Rafael Borre, Daichi Kamada; Sam Lammers.

Greuther Furth vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

The promoted side have found life difficult on their return to the Bundesliga and have simply been the worst side in the division.

Their attack has been weak, the defense utterly fragile, and the squad completely lacking in direction.

This might be a chance for the beleaguered Frankfurt side to put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Peter P