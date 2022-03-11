Greuther Furth vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Greuther Furth host high-flying RB Leipzig on Sunday evening in the 26th game week of the German top-flight.

Greuther Furth are floundering at the moment in their race for survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Bochum last time out, failing to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The newly-promoted outfit remain rock-bottom in the league table with just 14 points from 25 games. They are 11 points away from safety at the moment and will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as they can.

RB Leipzig are enjoying a good spell at the moment. They played out a 1-1 draw against Freiburg in their last league outing, with Angelino scoring an additional-time equalizer to rescue a point for the Red Bulls.

RB Leipzig sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings with 41 points from 25 games. They will now be looking to re-enter the top four with a win on Sunday.

Greuther Furth vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between Greuther Furth and RB Leipzig. The visitors are undefeated in all five attempts, winning four of those games and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. RB Leipzig won the game 4-1.

Greuther Furth Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Greuther Furth vs RB Leipzig Team News

Greuther Furth

Sebastian Griesbeck has been suspended from Sunday's game due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The German will join Marius Funk and Robin Kehr on the list of absentees for the visitors as the duo are out with knee injuries.

Jeremy Dudziak is a doubt for the game after picking up a knock last time out.

Injured: Marius Funk, Robin Kehr

Doubtful: Jeremy Dudziak

Suspended: Sebastian Griesbeck

RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl are both major doubts for the game, with the former dealing with a back injury and the latter with illness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Linde; Marco Meyerhofer, Maximilian Bauer, Nick Viergever, Jetro Willems; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Havard Nielsen; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs; Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Greuther Furth vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Greuther Furth are winless in their last three games and have won just two of their last 10. All three of their league wins this season have, however, come on home turf and they will now be looking to maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 12. The Red Bulls should comfortably win this weekend.

Prediction: Greuther Furth 0-3 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P