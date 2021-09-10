Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga league leaders Wolfsburg will face Greuther Furth on Sunday and will hope to continue their impressive start to the season.

Wolfsburg have won all three of their games so far in the Bundesliga, and their last win against RB Leipzig was the pick of the lot.

Mark van Bommel’s side shut out Leipzig’s impressive attack, and got the job done in the final third to pick up a gritty 1-0 win.

Greuther Furth, on the other hand, have not found it easy after returning to the German top flight.

The newcomers were beaten convincingly by Mainz in their previous game and need to show more mettle against an in-form Wolfsburg side to pick up some positive momentum.

Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg Head-to-head

Wolfsburg have faced Greuther Furth three times, and are yet to lose to them. The Wolves have won twice and drawn once against Furth.

The two sides last faced off in 2013, a game which Wolfsburg won 1-0. Furth will need their home support more than ever to push their team over the line against an in-form team come Saturday.

Greuther Furth form guide: L-D-L

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W

Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg Team News

Greuther Furth

Stefan Leitl will be without the trio of Jessic Ngankam, Gideon Jung and Robin Kehr. Gian-Luca Itter is also a doubt.

🎙️#Leitl "Nicht zur Verfügung stehen Jessic Ngankam und Gideon Jung, dazu kommt Robin Kehr, der eine Bänderverletzung hat. Luca Itter wird auch nicht zur Verfügung stehen, er ist zwar seit Mittwoch wieder im Training, aber es sieht nicht so aus, als könnte er uns helfen." — SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) September 9, 2021

Injured: Jessic Ngankam, Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr

Doubtful: Gian-Luca Itter

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Mark van Bommel has revealed that Jerome Roussillon and Kevin Mbabu will be assessed closer to the game. The duo have trained so they can feature against Furth.

🗣 Mark van Bommel: Felix #Nmecha has been training fully for two weeks. It's important for us to get him to a high physical level. In general, he's ready for action, but not yet ready for 90 minutes. #SGFWOB pic.twitter.com/jMgW2zHzHd — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 9, 2021

Felix Nmecha is yet to make his full debut for Wolfsburg, but is close to being fully match fit. The German could get a few minutes off the bench against Furth. Aster Vranckx is also nearing recovery from a thigh injury but remains a doubt for the game. John Brooks may miss out due to a late return from international duty.

Xaver Schlager, Paulo Otavio, William and Bartosz Bialek are all injured and are not expected to feature.

Injured: Xaver Schlager, Paulo Otavio, William, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Aster Vranckx, John Brooks

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

Greuther Furth Probable XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert; Jetro Willems, Justin Hoogma, Maximilian Bauer, Marca Meyerhofer; Hans Sarpei, Julian Green, Paul Seguin; Jeremy Dudziak, Branimir Hrgota, Dickson Abiama

Wolfsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillion, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxenxe Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Max Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Ridle Baku, Max Philipp, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

Greuther Furth vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg have started brightly, and it would be a massive upset if their impressive run is halted by Greuther Furth.

We expect van Bommel’s side to win the game away from home.

Also Read

Score prediction: Greuther Furth 1-2 Wolfsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant