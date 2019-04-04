×
'Griezmann winning the Ballon d'Or will not make any sense', says former Atletico Madrid boss

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
412   //    04 Apr 2019, 15:14 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid boss Radomir Antic believes that it would not make sense for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to win the Ballon d'Or.

In case you didn't know...

Griezmann has been incredibly vocal about his feelings towards his Ballon d'Or snub last year. The Frenchman finished third in the final standings despite having won the Europa League and the FIFA World Cup last summer.

The Atletico star finished behind second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo and winner Luka Modric but managed to surpass Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Speaking after the snub, Griezmann said, "When I learned [I didn’t win], you didn't want to be at home with me the first two days (laugh). No, it's a great pride to be on the podium, to be a world champion."

I'm counting on the team-mates in the club and the national team to be in Luka's place in the future. I won a Europa League, a World Cup – what else I have to do, I do not know."

The Frenchman has continually stated that he considers himself to be on par with five-time Ballon d'Or winners Messi and Ronaldo, drawing much criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The heart of the matter

Antic believes that Griezmann does not deserve to win the coveted individual prize because he neither "gives assists" nor "scores goals".

Speaking to Goal, the 70-year-old said, "I can't even say what it means to see him win the Ballon d'Or as the best player in the world, it doesn't make any sense. He doesn't give assists or score goals."

What's next?

Atletico Madrid currently sits in second place in La Liga and are next scheduled to face league leaders Barcelona in a crucial clash on Saturday night.

