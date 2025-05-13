Groningen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Groningen and AFC Ajax Amsterdam lock horns at the Euroborg Stadion on Wednesday. Francesco Farioli’s men, who are on a run of six back-to-back victories over the hosts, will look to extend this dominant run and pull four points clear at the top of the table.

Ad

Groningen were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a top-half finish as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion last Sunday.

Before that, Dick Lukkien’s side snapped their run of three consecutive defeats on April 23 courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Heracles, two weeks before thrashing Waalwijk 6-1 on home turf.

Groningen have picked up 38 points from their 32 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, one point behind ninth-placed Fortuna Sittard in the final Conference League playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Ajax, on the other hand, continued to struggle for results at the business end of the season as they fell to a 3-0 loss against NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruijff Arena last time out.

Farioli’s men have failed to taste victory in their most recent three games, losing twice and claiming one draw, having won each of the three games preceding this run.

Despite their recent slump in form, Ajax remain on course to clinch a record 37th Eredivisie title as they sit top of the table, one point above second-placed PSV Eindhoven heading into the final two games.

Ad

Groningen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 42 of the last 57 meetings between the two teams.

Groningen have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Ajax are on a run of six straight victories over Groningen, scoring 21 goals and conceding six since a 1-0 loss in October 2020.

Groningen are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home matches, picking up seven wins and three draws since the start of November.

Ajax have won all but one of their last eight away games in the league, with a 4-0 defeat against Utrecht on April 20 being the exception.

Ad

Groningen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Ajax know they must avoid any slip-ups in their final two games as they find themselves in a two-horse race with PSV for the league title.

Farioli’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Groningen 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Groningen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More