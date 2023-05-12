Groningen vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023 

Groningen host Ajax at the Euroborg on Sunday (May 14) in the Eredivisie. The hosts have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign, getting relegated for the first time in over two decades.

Their fate was confirmed last weekend following a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles. Groningen could have no complaints after managing just two shots all game.

The hosts are 17th in the standings with 18 points from 31 games. They have nothing left to play for this season but will be desperate to return to winning ways at home.

Ajax, meanwhile, have also failed to hit their customary heights this season and could miss out on the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. They drew goalless against AZ Alkmaar last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Groningen vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Groningen and Ajax, who lead 38-7.

The visitors have won their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture and their last nine across competitions.

All but one of Groningen's four league wins this season have come at home.

The visitors have picked up 31 points on the road this season. Only AZ Alkmaar (32) and leaders Feyenoord (39) have picked up more.

The Amsterdam outfit are the second-highest-scoring side in the top flight, netting 79 times.

Groningen vs Ajax Prediction

Groningen are without a win in eight league outings, losing seven. They have won just one home game all year and could struggle to pick up any points.

Ajax, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak after winning three games on the bounce. They have, however, been solid on the road recently and should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Groningen 1-3 Ajax

Groningen vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

