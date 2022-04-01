Groningen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Groningen host Ajax at Euroborg in the Eredivisie on Saturday, looking for their third straight league win.

Danny Buijs' side went into the international break off consecutive wins over NEC and Utrecht and boast a five-game unbeaten run. With 36 points from 27 games, Groningen are eighth in the league table, but high-flying Ajax will be a real test of their strength.

Table-toppers De Godenzonen are locked in a tense title race with PSV Eindhoven, who're just two points off them with seven games remaining.

Ajax have beaten Groningen in their last two clashes. However, both came at home, and they have endured defeats on their last two consecutive visits to the northeast side.

Groningen vs Ajax Head-To-Head

The upcoming match will be their 50th. Ajax have won 36 of the previous 49, losing just seven times. The September reverse ended in a 3-0 victory for De Godenzonen.

Groningen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Ajax Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Groningen vs Ajax Team News

Groningen

The hosts will remain without Radinio Balker and Jan Hoekstra, as both are sidelined with injuries. Balker is yet to feature this season with a knee problem.

However, Danny Buijs' side have no fresh concerns, and he could field the same XI as he did last time.

Injured: Radinio Balker, Jan Hoekstra, Tomas Suslov.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Groningen @fcgroningen



Supporterspleinen, een foodstraat, het wordt gezellig!🤩



collecteert voor Oekraïne.



De eerste wedstrijd voor



bit.ly/groaja0204



#groaja 🏟 Zaterdag is er al vroeg veel te beleven in en rond Euroborg.Supporterspleinen, een foodstraat, het wordt gezellig!🤩 @kidsunited050 collecteert voor Oekraïne.De eerste wedstrijd voor @ogcleanfuels als hoofdsponsor. 🏟 Zaterdag is er al vroeg veel te beleven in en rond Euroborg. Supporterspleinen, een foodstraat, het wordt gezellig!🤩@kidsunited050 collecteert voor Oekraïne.💙💛 De eerste wedstrijd voor @ogcleanfuels als hoofdsponsor.⛽➡ bit.ly/groaja0204#groaja

Ajax

Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg are sidelined with finger and hip injuries respectively. Cameroonian talisman Andre Onana lcontinue between the sticks.

Meanwhile, Antony is suspended from the clash for the red card he received just minutes after scoring the winner against Feyenoord.

Injured: Remko Pasveer, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber.

Doubtful: Lisandro Lopez, Jurrien Timber.

Suspended: Antony.

Unavailable: None.

Groningen vs Ajax Predicted XIs

Groningen (4-3-3): Peter Leeuwenburgh; Bjorn Meijer, Bart van Hintum, Mike te Wierik, Damil Dankerlui; Laros Duarte, Meraysho Kasanwirjo, Michael de Leeuw; Mohamed el Hankouri, Luciano Valente, Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Ajax (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Noussair Mazraoui; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Sebastian Haller.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Groningen vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have had their fair share of troubles on their recent visits to Groningen, but with the title race heating up, they could secure all three points.

Prediction: Groningen 1-2 Ajax.

Edited by Bhargav