Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Groningen will entertain Feyenoord at Euroborg in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league and are at the top of the standings with 16 points. De FC have four wins from six games and are in fourth place.

The hosts extended their winning streak in the league to three games last week, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Telstar. Younes Taha broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, and Oskar Zawada doubled their lead in the 88th minute, as he opened his goalscoring account for the club.

De Stadionclub dropped points for the first time in the league last week, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by AZ Alkmaar. Sem Steijn scored from the penalty spot in the first half, while Jordan Bos and Anis Hadj-Moussa added goals in the second half. Mexx Meerdink bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for AZ Alkmaar.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 125 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 64 wins. De FC have 28 wins and 33 games have ended in draws.

De Stadionclub were unbeaten in two meetings against the hosts last season. After a draw at Euroborg, they registered a 4-2 home win.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Groningen have won their last three games while keeping clean sheets.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in this fixture since 2019.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last nine Eredivisie meetings against the hosts, though five games have ended in draws.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, conceding four goals.

Groningen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Trots van het Noorden have a 100% home record in the league this season, scoring eight goals while keeping three clean sheets. They have drawn four of their last five home games in this fixture.

De club aan de Maas suffered an away loss in their UEFA Europa League campaign opener earlier this week and will look to bounce back here. They also failed to score for the first time this season in that loss. They have scored 10 goals in their last four meetings against the hosts, while keeping two clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Robin van Persie remains without the services of Gernot Trauner, Jakub Moder, and Thomas Beelen due to injuries. Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off last week and will serve a suspension here.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form, and considering their recent history at Euroborg, they will likely play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Groningen 2-2 Feyenoord

Groningen vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

