Guadalajara vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Guadalajara is set to host Pachuca at Estadio Akron in Liga MX action on Sunday.

Guadalajara comes into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Toluca on Monday at Estadio Nemesio Diez. A goal from Diego Gonzalez Hernandez sealed the deal for Jose Manuel de la Torre's men, a result which means that Guadalajara occupies the 12th position in the Liga MX Apertura table.

Pachuca, on the other hand, beat Mazatlan 4-3 in a pulsating encounter on Tuesday at Estadio Hidalgo. Goals from Victor Davila, Oscar Murillo, Felipe Pardo and Victor Guzman secured the win for Pachuca. Fernando Aristeguieta, Nicolas Diaz and Cesar Huerta scored the goals for Mazatlan.

Pachuca now sits sixth in the Liga MX Apertura table, three points ahead of Guadalajara.

Guadalajara vs Pachuca Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Guadalajara has won 12 games, lost 11 and drawn eight.

The most recent match between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.

Guadalajara form guide in Liga MX: L-L-W-W-L

Pachuca form guide in Liga MX: D-W-L-W-W

Guadalajara vs Pachuca Team News

Guadalajara has no known injury issues, and manager Victor Manuel Vucetich is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similar to Guadalajara, Pachuca has no reported injury problems.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guadalajara vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Guadalajara Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose Antonio Rodriguez, Jesus Sanchez, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepulveda, Miguel Angel Ponce, Jesus Molina, Fernando Beltran, Jesus Angulo, Isaac Brizuela, Jose Juan Macias, Ronaldo Cisneros

Pachuca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oscar Ustari, Rodrigo Salinas, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Erick Aguirre, Luis Chavez, Jorge Hernandez, Erick Sanchez, Felipe Pardo, Roberto de la Rosa, Victor Davila

Guadalajara vs Pachuca Prediction

Guadalajara manager Victor Manuel Vucetich will have a difficult task to complete against Pachuca. Mexico international Jose Juan Macias will be expected to play a key role if Guadalajara is to get a positive result in this fixture. Midfield general and captain Jesus Molina will need to use his considerable experience to lead his troops into battle against their rivals.

Pachuca, on the other hand, will be invigorated after its fine win over Mazatlan that gives it confidence going into this encounter. The likes of Felipe Pardo and Victor Davila got onto the scoresheet in that match, and manager Paulo Pezzolano will hope that they do so again.

Prediction: Guadalajara 0-1 Pachuca