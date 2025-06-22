Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Guadeloupe will face Guatemala at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Les Gwada Boys have endured a poor showing on the continental stage this year and are on the verge of exiting the tournament as they need an extraordinary set of results on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.

They were beaten 2-1 by Jamaica in their last game, taking the lead in the first half via a Thierry Ambrose strike before their opponents came from behind to secure maximum points later in the half.

Guatemala, meanwhile, picked up a narrow and impressive 1-0 win over Jamaica on the opening day courtesy of an Oscar Santis strike. However, they lost by the same scoreline to Panama in their second group game and could have no complaints about the result after a flat performance at the Q2 Stadium.

Los Chapines now sit third in Group C with three points from two games and will advance to the knockout stages with maximum points on Tuesday provided Jamaica fail to win elsewhere.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Guadeloupe and Guatemala, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023 Gold Cup, with Guatemala winning the group-stage clash 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Guadeloupe have the worst defensive record in the continental showpiece so far with a goal concession tally of seven.

Los Chapines are ranked 106th in the latest FIFA rankings. The Gwada Boys, meanwhile, are unranked as they are not members of FIFA.

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction

Guadeloupe are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their previous five outings. They are all but eliminated from the tournament but will be keen to get some points on the board this weekend.

Guatemala failed to impress in their most recent outing, managing just one shot on target all game. They are, however, the slightly better side heading into this one and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Guadeloupe 0-1 Guatemala

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guatemala to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Gwada Boys' last 13 matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More