Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Guadeloupe will face Guatemala at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. Les Gwada Boys have endured a poor showing on the continental stage this year and are on the verge of exiting the tournament as they need an extraordinary set of results on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages.
They were beaten 2-1 by Jamaica in their last game, taking the lead in the first half via a Thierry Ambrose strike before their opponents came from behind to secure maximum points later in the half.
Guatemala, meanwhile, picked up a narrow and impressive 1-0 win over Jamaica on the opening day courtesy of an Oscar Santis strike. However, they lost by the same scoreline to Panama in their second group game and could have no complaints about the result after a flat performance at the Q2 Stadium.
Los Chapines now sit third in Group C with three points from two games and will advance to the knockout stages with maximum points on Tuesday provided Jamaica fail to win elsewhere.
Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Guadeloupe and Guatemala, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2023 Gold Cup, with Guatemala winning the group-stage clash 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
- Guadeloupe have the worst defensive record in the continental showpiece so far with a goal concession tally of seven.
- Los Chapines are ranked 106th in the latest FIFA rankings. The Gwada Boys, meanwhile, are unranked as they are not members of FIFA.
Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Prediction
Guadeloupe are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their previous five outings. They are all but eliminated from the tournament but will be keen to get some points on the board this weekend.
Guatemala failed to impress in their most recent outing, managing just one shot on target all game. They are, however, the slightly better side heading into this one and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Guadeloupe 0-1 Guatemala
Guadeloupe vs Guatemala Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Guatemala to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Gwada Boys' last 13 matches)