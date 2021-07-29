Guangzhou City vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Searching for their first win in six games in the Chinese Super League, Guangzhou City welcome Qingdao to the Yuexiushan Stadium on Friday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-game losing streak and will be aiming to end this dire run of results.

Guangzhou City’s downward spiral continued on Tuesday as they suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

Guangzhou City were forced to rue several of their missed chances as Dostonbek Tursunov, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong and Miller Bolaños scored to end Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic’s four-game losing streak.

Prior to the defeat, Guangzhou City were on a run of four straight draws. Jean-Paul van Gastel’s men have now failed to taste victory in their last six games, picking up just four points from their last available 24.

With 11 points from nine games, Guangzhou City currently occupy 10th place in the league standings, two places and four points above Friday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Qingdao’s failed to end their dire run of games last time out as they suffered a 4-1 defeat against Shenzhen FC.

In a one-sided affair, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong, Lin Gao and Ke Sun were on target as Shenzhen cruised to a comfortable win.

Jingui Wu’s side have now lost in each of their last four games, conceding 14 goals and scoring just once.

Qingdao FC will now look to exact revenge on the hosts following their 1-0 defeat back in May’s reverse fixture.

Guangzhou City vs Qingdao FC Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Guangzhou City have been dominant in their previous four meetings, claiming four wins. The spoils have been shared once.

Guangzhou City Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Qingdao FC Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Guangzhou City vs Qingdao FC Team News

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City heading into this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC

The visitors head into the game with a full strength squad. There are no suspensions in the Qingdao camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou City vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shi Zhao; Xiang Gao, Jian Liu, Jiang Weipeng, Yu Yang; Ji Xiaoxuan, Hu Jiali, Hao Wang, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Dejan Radonjić

Guangzhou City vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Both sides have struggled for form in recent weeks and will be aiming to turn a corner in the coming weeks. However, we predict Guangzhou City will leverage their home advantage to claim all three points as they take on a struggling Qingdao side.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 2-1 Qingdao FC

