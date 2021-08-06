Guangzhou City vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou City will host Shandong Taishan at the Yuexishuan Stadium on Sunday on the penultimate day of the Chinese Super League regular season.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Taigo De Leonco and Jown Cardona got on the scoresheet for Guangzhou.

Shandong Taishan defeated Shenzhen 4-2 in a six-goal thriller. All six goals came in a first half that saw Marouane Fellaini continue his fine run of form with a brace.

This was the third consecutive game in which the Belgian found the back of the net and it helped Taishan maintain their spot at the top of Group A. They need another victory to boost their chances of finishing first in the table.

Guangzhou City sit in fourth spot, with 20 points garnered from 12 matches.

Guangzhou City vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 33 previous occasions and Shandong Taishan have an overwhelmingly better record with 23 wins to their name.

Guangzhou City were victorious on three occasions, while seven previous matches ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash, a stalemate in mid-July on matchday six of the current campaign.

Both sides are currently on a three-game winning run in the league and will be looking to end the regular season on a high.

Guangzhou City form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Guangzhou City vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan

The visitors will be without midfielder Zhang Chi, who is still sidelined with a fractured leg. There are no suspension concerns for Taishan.

Injured: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Binbin Liu, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

Guangzhou City vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Both sides' good run of form means that they will each fancy their chances of picking up maximum points here. They each like to play on the front foot, suggesting that this could be a high-scoring game with plenty of chances.

Shandong Taishan are slight favorites in the game but home advantage could give Guangzhou City an edge. We are predicting a share of the spoils in an entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 2-2 Shandong Taishan

Edited by Vishal Subramanian