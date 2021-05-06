Guangzhou City vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Guangzhou City welcome Shenzhen FC to the Yuexiushan Stadium for Chinese Super League action on Saturday.

The hosts are the top-seeded side in the Group A standings, thanks to two wins and a draw in three league games so far. Shenzhen suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Guangzhou Evergrande in their previous outing and are in fifth position in the standings.

The hosts are on a two-game winning streak after playing a 2-2 draw in their season opener against city rivals Guangzhou Evergrande.

The first goal from Tiago in CSL: the former R&F HK striker scored the sole goal of the match to help Guangzhou City, R&F HK's parent club, to beat Qingdao with 10 mins remaining. After a glittering season in Beijing Renhe in CL1, could he shine in CSL? pic.twitter.com/ZaVxiHo966 — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 3, 2021

Guangzhou City vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 14 times across all competitions. Shenzhen currently have the advantage in the head-to-head record, having recorded seven wins.

The Blue Lions have three wins in this fixture and four games have ended in a draw. Shenzhen are on a three-game winning streak against the hosts and haven't conceded a goal in this period.

They last met in a league fixture in August last year, with the Youth Army winning 2-0. Mousa Dembele was sent off in that game in injury time.

Guangzhou City form guide in Chinese Super League: W-W-D

Shenzhen FC form guide in Chinese Super League: L-D-W

Guangzhou City vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Guangzhou City

There have been no reported injuries for Guangzhou City ahead of this home game. Midfielder Moussa Dembele has not featured in three fixtures so far and is a doubt for this encounter as well.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Mousa Dembele

Shenzhen FC

The visitors are free from any injury or suspension concerns at the moment.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

Guangzhou City vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Chao Zeng, Ruibao Hu, Zhengyu Huang, Jinliang Zhang, Feiya Chang; Chugui Ye, Tixiang Li, Chun Lok Than, Guilherme; Wenjie Song

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Haolun Mi, Mincheng Yuan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Xin Zhou; Zhipeng Jiang, Juan Quintero, Yuanyi Li, Dalun Zheng; Frank Acheampong, Alan Kardec

Guangzhou City vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Guangzhou are unbeaten in their three outings in the Chinese League this term. They have the best goalscoring record in Group A, having scored six goals in three games. After a bright start to the season, Shenzhen have failed to score in their last two games.

Given the current form of the two teams, a win for Guangzhou looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Guangzhou City 1-0 Shenzhen FC

Also See: Top 10 Football Players With the Most Fans in the world