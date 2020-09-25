Guangzhou Evergrande vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this weekend as Guangzhou Evergrande host Dalian Pro at the Tianhe Stadium. Both teams lost their games last week and will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Guangzhou Evergrande have enjoyed an excellent season and are currently on top of Group A of the Chinese Super League table. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Jiangsu Suning in its previous game and will want to pick up a victory in this fixture.

Dalian Pro have struggled this season and are currently in a disappointing seventh place in the Chinese Super League standings. The away side was handed a heavy 3-1 defeat last week and will have to be at its best to stand a chance in this game,

💰 3. Romelu Lukaku, Inter - £191.3 million



💰 5. Angel di Maria, PSG - £161.1 million



💰 9. Gonzalo Higuain, Inter Miami - £143.1 million



💰 14. Paulinho, Guangzhou Evergrande - £114.71 millionhttps://t.co/cWHGfbWPh2 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 24, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have a massive historical advantage against Dalian Pro and have won eight games out of a total of 11 matches against the away side. Dalian Pro has managed only a single victory so far and will need a miracle to take anything away from this game.

Dalian Pro gave a good account of themselves in the reverse fixture against Guangzhou Evergrande and managed to steal a point in a 2-2 draw. Paulinho and Fernandinho saved the day for Guangzhou Evergrande and will play important roles in this game.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-W-W-W-W

Henan Jianye form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Burnley vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Dalian Pro Team News

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande will have to do without Wei Shihao in this weekend's game. Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the superstars in his side meet expectations and score a flurry of goals against Dalian Pro.

Injured: Wei Shihao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro have a strong side. Image Source: Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro are one of the few teams in the Chinese Super League that are blessed with a fully-fit squad. Rafael Benitez's side has shown improvement in the past few weeks and can trouble Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng, Fernandinho; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho; Ai Kesen

Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Pro and Shanghai Shenhua knocked out of Chinese FA Cup https://t.co/yiGVQzy7Qd — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 19, 2020

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong; Sun Guowen, Marcus Danielson, Yaopeng Wang, Tong Lei; Sun Bo, Marek Hamsik, Zhao Xuri, Lin Liangming; Salomon Rondon, Sam Larsson

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have an excellent attacking combination and hold all the cards going into this game. Fabio Cannavaro has plenty of talent and experience at his disposal and the likes of Talisca and Paulinho need to step up to the plate.

Dalian Pro have failed to pick up a victory in their past four games and need to show tremendous improvement against Guangzhou Evergrande. The away side has had some bright moments this season but will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 3-1 Dalian Pro

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time