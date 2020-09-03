Guangzhou Evergrande vs Guangzhou R&F prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns with an intriguing fixture tomorrow as Guangzhou Evergrande take on a struggling Guangzhou R&F side in Group A of the country's top flight. Both sides have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have developed a rivalry that has been considerably one-sided so far.

Guangzhou R&F have not met expectations and currently sit dangerously close to the bottom of the Chinese Super League table. The away side is currently in seventh place in the table and cannot afford to drop many more points this season.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, are at the top of Group A of the Chinese Super League table and have been in excellent form in the past few weeks. The league-leaders managed a 4-1 victory against Shanghai Shenhua last week and are the favourites in this game.

Guangzhou Evergrande head coach Cannavaro worries about team's psychological pressure more than a month into the modified Chinese Super League season. https://t.co/enj3X9oQpv pic.twitter.com/4xxqz0vGBj — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) August 31, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Guangzhou R&F Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have the superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have won 11 of the 21 games played between the two local rivals. Guangzhou R&F have managed to trouble the Chinese Super League giants in the past, however, and have managed seven victories in the fixture's history.

Fabio Cannavaro's side was the dominant force in this game in 2019 and managed a resounding 5-0 victory against Guangzhou R&F in July last year. Ai Kesen scored a stunning hat-trick in the previous game between these two rivals and will want to replicate his heroics tomorrow.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-W-W-L

Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Guangzhou R&F Team News

Talisca is an important player for Cannavaro

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande have a fully fit squad and Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the superstars in his side meet expectations and score a flurry of goals tomorrow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

The away side desperately needs a victory

Guangzhou R&F

Belgian international Mousa Dembele picked up a red card towards the end of Guangzhou R&F's match against Shenzhen FC and is suspended for this game. Star striker Eran Zahavi has been called up to the Israel national team and is not available in tomorrow's fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mousa Dembele

Not Available: Eran Zahavi

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Wei Shihao

Shanghai Shenhua coach Choi Kang-hee rages at Guangzhou Evergrande’s naturalised players – ‘Give them the title’ https://t.co/ikW8a0j1Bx — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 2, 2020

Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Zou Zeng, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Tang Miao; Wu Chengru, Zhang Gong, Ye Chugui; Chang Feiya; Dia Saba, Renatinho

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Guangzhou R&F Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have arguably been the best team in the Chinese Super League this season and have scored an astonishing 21 goals in eight games so far this season. The likes of Talisca and Paulinho have put in impressive performances for the league-leaders and will play crucial roles in tomorrow's game.

The away side does not stand a chance against their local rivals on current form and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to take anything away from this match. Guangzhou Evergrande are scoring goals for fun at the moment and are the undisputed favourites in this match.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 4-0 Guangzhou R&F

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time