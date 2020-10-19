Guangzhou Evergrande vs Hebei China Fortune prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this week as Guangzhou Evergrande take on Hebei China Fortune in the second leg of an intriguing quarter-final tie at the Kunshan Stadium on Wednesday. The first leg ended with a 3-1 victory for Guangzhou Evergrande and the Hebei side will have to work hard in this game.

Hebei China Fortune failed to meet expectations and will need to take it up a notch in the second leg. The away side needs early goals to get itself back into the contest and faces an uphill battle against the reigning champions.

Guangzhou Evergrande used their incredible squad depth to brilliant effect over the weekend and will want to replicate their efforts in this game. The home side has a potent attacking force and has a distinct upper hand in this game.

Chinese Super League: Guangzhou Evergrande in control as second stage of season starts https://t.co/RWB7ioSGsk — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) October 17, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Hebei China Fortune Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have an excellent record against Hebei China Fortune and have won seven matches out of a total of nine games played between the two sides. Hebei China Fortune have managed only one victory in this fixture and will need to put in an excellent performance this week

Guangzhou Evergrande staged a stunning second-half comeback against Hebei China Fortune last week with Ai Kesen and Wei Shihao scoring late goals to give the champions a discernible advantage.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-L-W-W

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-W-W-W-D

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Hebei China Fortune Team News

Guangzhou Evergrande take on Hebei China Fortune this week

Guangzhou Evergrande

With Wei Shihao making his return over the weekend, Fabio Cannavaro has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want his side to put its best foot forward in the second leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune have a few injury concerns

Hebei China Fortune

Hebei China Fortune will be unable to avail the services of star player Zhang Chengdong in this game. Hebei manager Xie Feng has a strong squad and will need to name an attacking line-up against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injured: Zhang Chengdong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Fernandinho, Talisca, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Wei Shihao

Elkeson marca, Guangzhou Evergrande bate o Hebei Fortune de virada e sai na frente das quartas do Chinês



VEJA os gols!#FutebolNaESPN #ChinesNaESPNhttps://t.co/lN1xuW4PZG — ESPN Brasil (de 🏠) (@ESPNBrasil) October 16, 2020

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Ding Haifeng; Zhao Yuhao, Denis Popovic, Ricardo Goulart; Xu Tianyuan, Dong Xuesheng, Marcos Vinicius

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Hebei China Fortune Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have a formidable squad and their robust defence is unlikely to slip up in this game. Hebei China Fortune have their work cut out for them and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to claw their way back into this game.

With the likes of Paulinho, Ai Kesen, Wei Shihao, and Talisca in their ranks, Guangzhou Evergrande have one of the most lethal attacking line-ups in China and are likely to add to their lead in this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 2-0 Hebei China Fortune

