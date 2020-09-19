Guangzhou Evergrande vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League features an important fixture on Monday as Guangzhou Evergrande host a struggling Henan Jianye outfit at the Tianhe Stadium. Guangzhou Evergrande have been in excellent form so far and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Henan Jianye are currently rooted to the bottom of Group A in the Chinese Super League standings and have failed to manage a single victory in their past five games. The away side has endured a dismal year and will need a miracle to take something away from this game.

Guangzhou Evergrande, on the other hand, have been impeccable in the Chinese Super League and solidified their position at the top of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Shandong Luneng last week. With the likes of Paulinho and Talisca in their ranks, Guangzhou Evergrande should be able to win this game with consummate ease.

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande edge Shandong Luneng 2-1 to remain the unchallenged leaders in the Dalian competition zone in the postponed 2020 season Chinese Super League https://t.co/uQ8ZuDZJnX pic.twitter.com/OaadLQx54K — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) September 14, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Henan Jianye Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have a massive historical advantage against Henan Jianye and have won 14 games out of a total of 18 matches played between the two sides. Henan Jianye has managed only a single victory against Guangzhou Evergrande and will have to be at their best to take anything away from this game.

The two sides met in the Chinese FA Cup earlier this week and Henan Jianye suffered a 2-0 defeat to a second-string Guangzhou Evergrande side. With the home side's superstars returning to the pitch for this fixture, Henan Jianye cannot afford to make a single mistake on Monday.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-W-D

Henan Jianye form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-L-D

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Henan Jianye Team News

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande have a fully fit squad and Italian manager Fabio Cannavaro will hope that the superstars in his side meet expectations and score a flurry of goals tomorrow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Christian Bassogog has returned for Henan Jianye. Image source: Yahoo News

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye will be boosted by the fact that Christian Bassogog has returned to the squad and has started to make his presence felt in the Chinese Super League. The Cameroonian star will need to be at his best if Henan Jianye are to steal a point from this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Henan Jianye Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Wei Shihao

Guangzhou Evergrande semakin mantap di puncak klasemen CSL Grup A. Mereka unggul sembilan angka dari pesaing terdekatnya, Jiangsu Suning. https://t.co/Vgk78aIiyi — SuperSoccer TV (@my_supersoccer) September 14, 2020

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Haiwang Song, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Christian Bassogog, Henrique Dourado

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Henan Jianye Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have been prolific in the Chinese Super League this season and are the undisputed favourites going into this game. Henan Jianye may get on to the scoresheet on Monday but might not be able to repel Guangzhou Evergrande's incredible attacking threat.

In Paulinho, Talisca, Ai Kesen, and Wei Shihao, Fabio Cannavaro has one of the most lethal attacking combinations in China at his disposal and will want his side to score early goals to put this game to bed. Guangzhou Evergrande are on top of the table for a reason and are unlikely to slip up in this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 4-1 Henan Jianye

