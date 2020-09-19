Guangzhou R&F vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action on Monday as Dalian Pro take on a struggling Guangzhou R&F side at the Yuexiushan Stadium. Dalian Pro have found a rich vein of form in the recent past and have a slight upper hand in this game.

Guangzhou R&F have struggled in the Chinese Super League and are currently in seventh place in the standings. The home side played out an exhilarating 3-3 draw against Jiangsu Suning last week and will have to put in a better performance on Monday.

Dalian Pro, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in the Chinese Super League and have managed to sort out some of their defensive issues. The away side comes into this game on the back of consecutive 1-1 draws and Dalian Pro manager Rafael Benitez will want a victory in this game.

Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Pro and Shanghai Shenhua knocked out of Chinese FA Cup https://t.co/yiGVQzy7Qd — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 19, 2020

Guangzhou R&F vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

Guangzhou R&F and Dalian Pro have played a total of 11 fixtures in their history and are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two teams have won four games apiece in this fixture and will want to edge their opponents to a victory on Monday.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Guangzhou R&F. Eran Zahavi scored the only goal on the day but was involved in a controversy with the police last week and cannot play a part in this game.

Guangzhou R&F form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-L-L-L

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-D-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Guangzhou R&F vs Dalian Pro Team News

Guangzhou R&F need a victory

Guangzhou R&F

Star striker Eran Zahavi was arrested by the police in Israel last week after hosting a party that drew complaints from his neighbours. With Zahavi still in Israel, Dia Saba and Renatinho are likely to get the nod in tomorrow's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Eran Zahavi

Dalian Pro have a strong side. Image Source: Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro are one of the few teams in the Chinese Super League that are blessed with a fully-fit squad. Rafael Benitez's side has shown tremendous improvement in the past few weeks and are well-placed to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Guangzhou R&F vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Guangzhou R&F Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Han Jiaqi; Zou Zeng, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Tang Miao; Wu Chengru, Zhang Gong, Ye Chugui; Chang Feiya; Dia Saba, Renatinho

Eran Zahavi, Guangzhou R&F ile sözleşmesini feshettiğini açıkladı. pic.twitter.com/ba8vznQ5sb — Fotomaç (@fotomac) September 18, 2020

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong; Sun Guowen, Marcus Danielson, Yaopeng Wang, Tong Lei; Sun Bo, Marek Hamsik, Zhao Xuri, Lin Liangming; Salomon Rondon, Sam Larsson

Guangzhou R&F vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Guangzhou R&F have improved over the past week and will have to be at their best to stand a chance against Dalian Pro's superior squad. Dia Saba and Renatinho have formed an excellent combination for the home side and will play pivotal roles in Monday's game.

Rafael Benitez has solidified Dalian Pro's squad and his attempts to integrate the likes of Marek Hamsik and Salomon Rondon into Dalian Pro's cohesive unit have yielded results in the recent past. Dalian Pro have plenty of talent in their ranks and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou R&F 1-3 Dalian Pro

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time