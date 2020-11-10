Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is set to witness an exhilarating finish to the season as Guangzhou Evergrande lock horns with Jiangsu Suning in the second leg of what is set to be an intriguing final. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate and both teams will have to clinch the title early in this game.

Jiangsu Suning are one of the most effective counter-attacking teams in the Chinese Super League and are likely to set up a defensive block to repel Guangzhou Evergrande's attacking force. Jiangsu Suning did an excellent job in the first leg and will want to put in a similar performance on Thursday.

Guangzhou Evergrande have one of the best squads in China at the moment and hold the upper hand in this game. The reigning champions failed to find the back of the net in the first leg and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Here are three observations from the first leg of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) finals between Guangzhou Evergrande and Jiangsu Suning. https://t.co/BDysLkThOQ pic.twitter.com/CaaRHi7WrJ — China.org.cn (@chinaorgcn) November 9, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande hold a massive advantage over Jiangsu Suning and have won 15 games out of a total of 27 encounters between the two sides. Jiangsu Suning have managed only five victories against the Chinese giants and will need to do better in this game.

Jiangsu Suning will take plenty of heart from their clean sheet against Guangzhou Evergrande and need to use all the resources at their disposal to pull off a potentially historic victory on Thursday.

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Jiangsu Suning form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Guangzhou Evergrande

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Gao Zhunyi is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Zheng Zhi has picked up a niggle over the past week and his potential absence could massively dent Guangzhou Evergrande's chances.

Injured: Gao Zhunyi

Doubtful: Zheng Zhi

Suspended: None

Alex Teixeira is a key player for Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning

Li Ang remains suspended for this game and will not be able to feature against Guangzhou Evergrande this week. Abduhamit Abdugheni served his one-game suspension in the first leg and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Li Ang

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Jiang Guangtai, Ji-Soo Park, Wu Shaocong; He Chao; Fernandinho, Zhang Xiuwei, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Talisca

Jiangsu Suning and Guangzhou Evergrande played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) finals https://t.co/KIWWdy6m1s #football pic.twitter.com/CACCTY9wuy — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) November 9, 2020

Advertisement

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (3-5-2): Gu Chao; Yang Boyu, Miranda, Zhang Cheng; Abduhamit Abdugheni, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Luo Jing; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have an exceptional squad and their array of superstars will have to bring their international experience to the fore in this game. The likes of Paulinho and Talisca have enjoyed excellent seasons and will need to step up to the plate in the most important match of Guangzhou Evergrande's campaign.

Jiangsu Suning are a well-drilled outfit and are one of the few teams in China that can potentially pull off an upset against Guangzhou Evergrande. The reigning champions are superior on paper, however, and should be able to retain their title with a victory in this game.

Prediction: Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 Jiangsu Suning

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time